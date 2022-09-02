MISHAWAKA — In what ended up being an instant classic at Steele Stadium Friday night, Northridge and Mishawaka went toe-to-toe in a double overtime contest that saw the Raiders end up on the wrong side.
Following a QB sneak by Mishawaka senior Brady Fisher to give the Cavemen a six-point lead, Northridge had a chance to answer and win in double overtime.
Instead, a pass from Northridge senior quarterback Qade Qarrington was picked off by Mishawaka defensive back Malik Washington, sealing the 45-39 win for the Cavemen in what a Northern Lakes Conference contest.
In a similar fashion to its first two games, Mishawaka (3-0, 1-0 NLC) came out strong after taking the opening kickoff.
Behind their potent triple-option offense, the Cavemen marched right down the field on the Raiders (1-2, 0-1 NLC) at will. They’d end up drawing first blood with a 34-yard sprint to the end zone by senior running back Chaz Hardy.
After a successful two-point conversion, Mishawaka led Northridge 8-0 with 7:58 to go in the first quarter.
On Northridge’s first offensive drive, the Raiders’ fumble woes from a week ago against Elkhart returned, allowing Mishawaka to tack on a 42-yard field goal by senior Lucas Larson to put the Cavemen up 11-0 midway through the first quarter.
Rather than folding on the road against a tough, physical opponent, Northridge fought back, scoring on back-to-back offensive drives to take a 14-11 lead early in the second quarter.
The first touchdown came on a run from Carrington from 15 yards out after rolling out to his left, and the second was a 19-yard pass from Carrington to senior wide receiver Alex Eby with 11:52 left in the second quarter.
The lead didn’t last long, because Mishawaka marched down the field going 74 yards in three plays.
The drive was topped off by a 48-yard rushing touchdown from senior running back Novell Miller to put the Cavemen back up, 18-14, with 10:36 to go.
The back-and-forth affair continued with a nice six-minute drive from Northridge completed by a two-yard rushing touchdown by junior McClain Miller to put the Raiders back in front, 21-18, with 4:46 to go until half.
Mishawaka would counter with under a minute left until half via a one-yard rush by Novell Miller to hand the Cavemen a 24-21 advantage at the break.
The beginning of the second half started perfectly for the Raiders after senior Jethro Hochstetler returned the kickoff 71 yards inside the Mishawaka 20-yard line.
The eye-popping return helped setup McClain Miller for a nifty 16-yard scamper to paydirt to give Northridge a 28-24 lead early in the third quarter.
However, the triple option from the Cavemen continued to wear down the Northridge defense in the second half.
On the ensuing offensive possession for Mishawaka, the Cavemen drove 75 yards in six minutes, capped off by a physical 19-run touchdown run by Mishawaka senior quarterback Brady Fisher to force yet another lead change and handing his team a 31-28 advantage with 4:32 left in the third quarter.
After a few empty drives on both sides collectively, the Raiders capitalized on a Mishawaka fumble — taking over at the Cavemen 22 — by tying the game at 31 all following a 39-yard field goal by junior Dylan Ritchie with just under nine minutes to go in the contest.
Both teams would only get one more offensive possession in regulation due to a clock-crunching drive by Mishawaka that chewed up seven minutes.
However, after driving inside the Northridge 20, Larson missed a 38-yard field goal with 1:15 to go, giving the Raiders one last chance in regulation.
Northridge took advantage, driving inside the Mishawaka 30-yard line.
With 16 seconds left, Ritchie trotted out to try another field goal —this one from 38 yards — but he’d miss wide left to send the game into overtime.
The Raiders took a 39-31 lead in the first extra session after a Carrington TD run and two-point conversion. Unfortunately for Northridge, Mishawaka would answer with a QB TD run from Fisher — followed by a successful two-point conversion — to send the game into a double overtime tied at 39.
In double OT, Novell Miller punched it in, but Northridge would stuff the Cavemen during the ensuing two-point conversion.
The Raiders had an opportunity to pick up a huge road win, but a holding call and a rush for no gain put them in desperation mode.
That desperation led to the forced pass and interception from Carrington to hand Mishawaka the victory.