NAPPANEE — They did it again.
For the second-straight year, Northridge avenged a regular-season loss to NorthWood with a victory in the postseason.
This time, it was to win the sectional championship.
The Raiders dictated control of the game from the start, knocking off the previously-unbeaten Panthers, 34-17, to leave Andrews Field with a Class 4A, Sectional 18 championship trophy.
It’s the second-straight sectional title for Northridge. Last year, they also knocked off an 11-0 team, Leo, in the final.
“It’s amazing,” Northridge coach Chad Eppley said. “It’s just believing in our kids that they can accomplish so much. The fact that these 15-to-18-year-olds can come out here for a 48-minute game and control their emotions … it’s just incredible. This is a great group of kids. I’m not surprised by this.”
Of the six scoring drives Northridge (8-4) went on, five took 3:56 or more off the clock to finish.
The first of those drives ended in a field goal. A 13-play, 48-yard march down the field would come up short of the end zone, but luckily for the Raiders, they have a reliable kicker in Dylan Ritchie. The junior made sure to get points for his team, drilling a 35-yarder to make it 3-0 with 1:17 left in the first quarter.
On the next Northridge possession, the Raiders went nine plays, accumulating 85 yards and taking 4:39 to do so. This drive ended in the end zone, as junior McClain Miller — returning from a shoulder injury that sidelined him for most of the last three weeks — scampered 25 yards for the score.
Miller ended up being a huge piece to the Raider offense Friday. After not rushing foe any yards in the first quarter, the junior ended the game with 166 yards on 27 carries, along with the score.
“(Miller) only practiced full-contact Thursday; he did a little bit of contact Wednesday,” Eppley said. “We were still trying to figure out how his shoulder was doing, and he came out and he was a start. He and Jethro (Hochstetler) might be the stars of the show tonight.”
Northridge continued its domination of the game clock later in the second quarter. They extended their lead to 17-0 when senior Jethro Hochstetler caught a seven-yard pass from senior quarterback Qade Carrington, punctuating an 11-play, 62-yard drive that chewed up nearly four minutes.
With 27.6 seconds left in the first half and down 17, NorthWood finally put together an offensive drive that ended in points. Sophomore Dominic De Freitas provided them for his team, booming a 50-yard field goal as time expired on the halftime clock, making it a 17-3 score at the break.
“A couple of points on the board probably helped our spirits,” NorthWood coach Nate Andrews said. “At halftime, we thought we had a chance to come out and claw our way back. We certainly put ourselves a few times. Every time we were right there and putting ourselves in position, (Northridge) would make a big play.”
The Panthers carried that momentum into the second half. After a Northridge fumble on the second play from scrimmage in the third quarter, NorthWood went 10 plays across 29 yards to make it a one-possession game. Senior Kaden Lone threw a five-yard touchdown pass to junior NiTareon Tuggle, making it 17-10 with 7:59 left in the third.
Northridge countered with yet another lengthy drive that ended in a Ritchie field goal. The junior’s kick from 29 yards out ended a 10-play drive that took 4:36 off the clock, giving the Raiders a 20-10 advantage.
NorthWood capitalized on another Northridge miscue to cut the deficit to three. Following a Carrington interception, the Panthers went on a 41-yard scoring drive. It ended with a 13-yard run from junior Wes Yoder, giving the game a 20-17 score with 7:48 showing on the game clock.
With their backs against the wall, Northridge once again did what it had done all game: control the clock. Starting at their own 20-yard line, the Raiders ran 14 plays across 6:05, ending it with another Carrington-to-Hochstetler touchdown pass.
Eppley talked about how important it was to control the time of possession.
“We know that (NorthWood) is a really explosive offense, so we just wanted to control the clock and made sure they stayed off the field as much as possible,” Eppley said. “We wanted to capitalize on scoring, which we didn’t do a few times. We had to kick a few field goals when we shouldn’t have and had a couple messed up plays. But overall, it was a good, clean game for us.”
The Panthers tried to make one last comeback, but Lone’s pass was intercepted by senior Kade Sainz at the one-yard line.
On the next play, Carrington threw a swing pass out to Hochstetler, who ran 99 yards up his own team’s sideline and into the end zone, providing a dramatic punctuation to the contest.
Carrington finished 15-of-25 passing for 280 yards and three touchdowns. Hochstetler ended with 211 yards receiving and the three scores.
For NorthWood (11-1), it’s another painful loss to end the season against Northridge. The Panthers lost to the Raiders, 28-7, in last season’s sectional opener. NorthWood’s drought of not winning a sectional title continues with the loss, having not on a postseason trophy since 2016.
“It certainly doesn’t make it any better,” said Andrews of his team’s season ending to Northridge for a second-straight season. “We’ve got to figure out a way to do better in the tournament.”
The win advances Northridge to a Class 4A regional game next week against New Prairie, who defeated Hobart in their sectional championship game. It’s a rematch of last year’s semi-state game, which Northridge won, 20-14, in dramatic fashion.
“We know they’re a big, physical football team, just like they were last year,” said Eppley of New Prairie. “They lost a couple of offensive linemen, but I think they breed them differently up there because they have offensive linemen everywhere. They even have one who’s ran for seven touchdowns this year.
“We’re excited for the opportunity again.”
NORTHRIDGE 34, NORTHWOOD 17
Northridge — 3; 14; 3; 14 —34
NorthWood — 0; 3; 7; 7 — 17
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
NR — (1:17) Dylan Ritchie 35 field goal
Second Quarter
NR — (7:30) McClain Miller 25 run (Ritchie kick)
NR — (0:27) Jethro Hochstetler 7 pass from Qade Carrington (Ritchie kick)
NW — (0:00) Dominic De Freitas 50 field goal
Third Quarter
NW — (7:59) NiTareon Tuggle 5 pass from Kaden Lone (De Freitas kick)
NR — (3:23) Ritchie 29 field goal
Fourth Quarter
NW — (7:48) Wes Yoder 13 run (De Freitas kick)
NR — (1:43) Hochstetler 4 pass from Carrington (Ritchie kick)
NR — (0:51) Hochstetler 99 pass from Carrington (Ritchie kick)