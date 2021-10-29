MIDDLEBURY — Something has really gotten into Northridge during the first two rounds of the IHSAA Class 4A Sectional 19 football tournament.
After two lopsided losses to end the 2021 regular season, the Raiders avenged a loss to NorthWood 28-7 Friday, Oct. 22.
In a steady rain on the Interra Field at Jane Allen Athletic Complex turf Friday, Oct. 29, Northridge topped Columbia City 35-21 to move into the sectional final.
“Our seniors understand that this is the playoffs now,” said Northridge coach Chad Eppley after the Raiders topped the Eagles. “We kind of flipped the script, saying this could be our last game.
“I think that got in their head.”
Northridge defenders got in the face of Columbia City quarterback Gregory Bolt and other Eagle offense players aplenty, throwing the visitors for 11 lost-yardage plays.
“Our defensive coordinator Nick Clark did a phenomenal job this week getting the guys prepared,” said Eppley. “(Defense) is the soul of this team.
“Practice has been the best we’ve had this year and it showed tonight.”
Columbia City (5-6) narrowed the gap at the end of the game with two recovered onside kicks and touchdown passes against Raider reserves.
Stratton Fuller caught a 4-yard pass from Bolt and Hunter Herron gathered in a two-point pass at 1:34 of the fourth quarter and Peyton Shearer caught a 32-yard strike from Bolt and Garrett Klefeker tacked on the extra point at the 1:14 mark.
On a third straight onside attempt, the ball did not go the necessary 10 yards and the Raiders made two first downs to run out the clock.
Northridge (7-4) advances to host Leo (11-0) in a sectional championship game Friday, Nov. 6. The Raiders will see a second sectional title (the other came in 2014).
With the win, Northridge is now 20-36 in the postseason since 1985, including 9-7 since 2014. Columbia City fell to 29-38 since 1977. Last week, the Eagles snapped a six-game sectional losing streak.
Tagg Gott ran for three TDs and passed for two for the Raiders.
Gott’s 4-yard TD run and a Dylan Ritchie extra point put Northridge ahead 35-6 at 3:48 of the third quarter. That came after Columbia City’s eighth punt of the night and a long drive.
Klefeker’s 31-yard field goal at 9:03 of the third period cut the lead to 28-6. The drive was aided by a roughing-the-pass penalty on the Raiders.
After an Eagle punt, a 21-yard scoring aerial from Gott to Kade Sainz and a Ritchie boot capped a Northridge drive that put the hosts ahead 28-3 at 9:03 of the third quarter.
Gott wound up with 79 yards rushing and 155 passing.
The Raiders found the end zone twice in the last 72 seconds of the second quarter and led 21-3 at halftime.
After making Columbia City punt for the fifth time in the opening two periods, Northridge went up 21-3 on a 22-yard TD pass from Gott to Kade Sainz and a Richie extra point with 22.4 seconds before intermission.
Following the Eagles’ fourth punt, the Raiders took a 14-3 advantage with Gott running the last 9 yards and Ritchie booting the conversion. The drive featured all four runs by Gott.
Columbia City got on the scoreboard with a 33-yard Klefeker field goal at 9:50 of the second quarter.
Just a few moments before, Klefker missed a 31-yard field goal attempt but the Eagles got the ball back when Dominic Chacon fell on a Northridge fumble.
A 5-yard TD run by Gott and Ritchie kick put the Raiders up 7-0 at the 3:52 mark of the first quarter. The drive featured a 40-yard pass completion from Gott to Clint Walker.
Columbia City’s defense made Northridge turn the ball over on twice on downs in the first half.
The Raiders gained 44 grounds on the ground and 101 through the air before halftime. The Eagles picked up 36 rushing and 0 passing.
Northridge is now 4-1 in 2021 home games while Columbia City finished 3-3 on the road.
NORTHRIDGE 35, COLUMBIA CITY 21
Columbia City 0 3 3 15 — 21
Northridge 7 14 7 7 — 35
Scoring First Quarter
N— (3:52) Tagg Gott 5 run; Dylan Ritchie kick.
Second Quarter
CC — (9:50) Garrett Klefeker 33 field goal.
N — (1:12) Gott 9 run; Ritchie kick.
N — (:22.4) Kade Sainz 22 pass from Gott; Ritchie kick.
Third Quarter
N — (9:03) Sainz 21 pass from Gott; Ritchie kick.
CC — (:18.7) Klefeker 31 field goal.
Fourth Quarter
N — (3:48) Gott 4 run; Ritchie kick.
CC — (1:34) Stratton Fuller 4 pass from Gregory Bolt; Hunter Herron pass from Bolt.
CC — (1:14) Peyton Shearer 32 pass from Bolt; Klefeker kick.
