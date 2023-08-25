MIDDLEBURY — The matchup between the Elkhart Lions and the Northridge Raiders at Northridge High School took place in the air. The Raiders held onto the win 35-29.
Elkhart entered into the first quarter with a touchdown on their first drive. They took an early lead 7-0.
The Northridge Raiders responded back with a touchdown pass from quarterback Brayden Clark to wide receiver Chase Clark for 15 yards. They tied the game with 2:59 left in the first quarter.
The Lions had three fumbles in the first half, with two of them resulting in a turnover. One of the turnovers came in the first quarter with Elkhart quarterback Quinn Rost fumbling with 1:31 left to go.
The Raiders capitalized on the turnover by scoring a touchdown at the top of the second quarter. Northridge quarterback Clark passed the ball to wide receiver Zach Baugh for a 14-yard score.
Elkhart turned the ball over again on a fumble with 10:01 left in the second quarter. Braxton Nagy recovered the ball.
Clark would drive the ball down the field again with help from running back McClain Miller. Miller ran the ball in for a two-yard touchdown with 7:59 left in the second quarter.
Elkhart responded on the next drive with a 64-yard pass from Rost to tight end Nathan Munson.
Northridge ended the second quarter with two quick touchdowns. The first score came from a 58-yard pass from Brayden Clark to Chase Clark with 2:43 left.
The second score came from a combination of multiple passes and another 2-yard run by Miller with 18.4 seconds left in the half.
The Lions’ defense held the Raiders to no scores in the third quarter. One of the big turnovers by the Lions came from the hands of defensive back Londyn Johnson who intercepted the ball.
However, the Lions were unable to capitalize on the play and gave the ball back to the Raiders. They did score off a catch by wide receiver Zach Anderson and converted for two points after the play.
In the fourth quarter, Elkhart got stopped on the three-yard line with 10:02 left in the game. But Northridge turned around and fumbled the ball with 8:42 left, giving the ball back to the Lions.
The Lions exploited the turnover by running the ball in for the score, putting the game within six points. The Lions forced the Raiders to punt after a three-and-out drive the next time out, but the Lions dropped the punt, turning over to the Raiders.
The Lions roared back with an interception, but once again were unable to capitalize on offense. The game ended with a standing ovation from the Northridge crowd.
The Raiders will play again next Friday, Sept. 1, at home against the Mishawaka Cavemen at 7 p.m.
NORTHRIDGE 35, ELKHART 29
Northridge 7 28 0 0
Elkhart 7 7 8 7
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
E – (7:52) Elkhart run (kick good)
N – (2:59) Chase Clark 15 pass from Brayden Clark (Ritchie kick)
Second Quarter
N – (11:54) Baugh 14 pass from Clark (Ritchie kick)
N – (7:59) McClain Miller 2 run (Ritchie kick)
E – (5:44) Munson 64 pass from Rost (Krempec kick)
N – (2:43) Chase Clark 58 pass from Brayden Clark (Ritchie kick)
N – (0:18.4) Miller 2 run (Ritchie kick)
Third Quarter
E – Zach Anderson pass from Rost (2 pt converted)
Fourth Quarter
E – (7:45) Connor Dow 2 run (Krempec kick)