GOSHEN — The chance to claim the Northern Lakes Conference championship outright is on the line Friday night when the Plymouth Rockies square off with the NorthWood Panthers at Andrews Field in Nappanee.
The Rockies are 7-1 overall, 6-0 in the league and the Panthers 5-3, 4-2,
Plymouth claimed a share of the title by defeating Concord, 27-23, last Friday.
A win over NorthWood gives the Rockies sole possession of the league trophy. Should the Rockies lose to NorthWood, the winner of the Warsaw at Concord contest would share the crown with the Rockies. Concord and Warsaw are both 7-1, 5-1.
Plymouth’s last conference title was in 2014. There has not been a shared crown since 2012 when Concord and Plymouth did so.
PLYMOUTH AT NORTHWOOD
The Panthers are the defending NLC champs, and while they can’t win part of this year’s crown NorthWood does have the opportunity to play the spoiler’s role.
NorthWood coach Nate Andrews hasn’t talked to his players about that aspect of the game.
“Our message is to continue to grow and get better,” the coach said . “We will have to be very focused. We can’t worry about the distractions but rather lock in to our assignments.”
NorthWood is coming off a 35-14 loss to Warsaw. The game was tied 7-7 at halftime before the Tigers scored 14 points in both the third and fourth quarters.
Both teams focused on the running game as the Panthers rambled for 291 yards on the ground and the Tigers 370.
Junior quarterback Nate Newcomer ran for 126 yards on 22 carries and senior running back Ben Mestach 111 on 4.
Plymouth is coming off a 36-6 win over the Goshen RedHawks.
“They are obviously a very good football team. The thing that makes them most dangerous is their team confidence,” Andrews said.
Senior QB Joe Barron connected on 16-of-29 passes for 299 yards on the Goshen contest. The Rockies rushed for 156 yards on 34 carries.
“We must make them one dimensional. He (Barron) is very accurate so we must pressure him and force some incompletions,” Andrews said.
NorthWood was a 40-7 over the Rockies a year ago, and the Panthers maintain a 32-10 advantage in recent games in the series.
WARSAW AT CONCORD
This is a battle of ranked opponents with Concord rated No. 8 in Class 5A and Warsaw No. 7 in 6A.
“They (Tigers) are a very good team. They play extremely hard and execute at a high level,” Concord coach Craig Koehler said. “Coach (Bart) Curtis is a hall of fame coach and his teams are always extremely difficult to prepare for. We will need to play well to be in position to win the game.”
The Tigers prefer to run the ball out of the triple-option offense. Warsaw attempted only two passes, neither one of which were completed, last week in the NorthWood game.
“We scrimmaged Mishawaka and they run the same offense,” Koehler said. “Both teams are very good. The difference is that these flex-bone teams get better and better as the season progresses because it is a repetition offense. Playing Warsaw Week 9 is not ideal, but I think our kids are excited about the challenge.”
Since the playoffs are next on the agenda for the Minutemen, Koehler would like to see a win in the final regular season game to build some momentum heading into the postseason.
The coach shared his thoughts on what it is going to take from the Minutemen to establish that momentum.
“We have to end as many offensive possessions with points as possible. Possessions will be limited in this game and you just can’t afford to punt a bunch against Warsaw,” the coach said. “Defensively we have to make them keep snapping the ball. Defending this stuff can be physically and mentally draining, but you have to be OK with giving up some yards as long as you aren’t allowing a bunch of big plays.”
Last week’s cold and rainy conditions led Concord and Northridge into a low-scoring contest, won by the Minutemen 10-0.
Senior Carter Neveraski rushed the ball 28 times for 94 yards to lead the Concord offense.
The Tigers were a 45-3 winner over Concord last season. The Minutemen hold a 20-15 edge in recent meetings in the series.
NORTHRIDGE AT MEMORIAL
The Northridge Raiders are 4-4 overall, 2-4 in the NLC. The Elkhart Memorial Crimson Chargers are 2-6, 2-4.
Memorial is coming off a 21-14 win last Friday at Wawasee.
“This Memorial team has unbelievable speed across the board,” Northridge coach Tom Wogomon said. “They are a scary team to defend because we just can’t simulate their speed in practice. Our scout team will work this week, as they always do, to align correctly and simulate what Memorial is going to run. But there is no way we can just ask our scout guys to execute plays at ‘Memorial’ speed.
“If we want to be successful on Friday we are going to have to do the things that we can control. We need to align perfectly, recognize flow quickly, take great angles to the ball and be physical on our hits and tackles.”
A win by the Raiders would not only give them some momentum heading into the playoffs, but a winning record for the regular season.
“I like where this group is mentally at this time of the year. No one on our team is pleased with our win-loss record; but we all own it,” the coach said. “However, to their credit they go into each week with the mindset to simply get better. As a coach I couldn’t ask for anything else. There is a sense around this team that we have yet to play our best football. But the simple truth is we are running out of time to show our best stuff off.”
Memorial was a 34-0 winner a year ago. Each team has nine wins in recent matchups in the series between the school.
CHURUBUSCO AT FAIRFIELD
The Fairfield Falcons are 4-4, 1-3 in the Northeast Corner Conference and the Churubusco Eagles 5-2, 3-1.
Fairfield dropped a 20-14 decision to the Lakeland Lakers last week while the Eagles fell to West Noble 33-20.
“Churubusco is physical and has some special athletes. They are in shotgun most of the time and like to get their athletes in space,” Fairfield coach Matt Thacker said. “We’re going to have to match their physicality and play consistently for four quarters.”
Both of Fairfield’s touchdowns in the Lakeland contest came on the round. Junior Dalton Cripe ran 38 yards for a score in the first period and junior quarterback Cory Lantz 1 yard in the fourth.
Cripe rushed for a total of 50 yards, junior Carson Abramson 40 and Lantz 14.
