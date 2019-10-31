The Northeast Corner Conference Big School champion West Noble Chargers placed a whopping nine players on the all-NECC football team for the 2019 season.
Representing the Chargers were quarterback Kyle Mawhorter, running back Brandon Pruitt, wide receiver-tight end Josh Gross, offensive linemen Loan Sumowski and Lucas Baker, defensive linemen Pruitt and Jeramyah James, linebacker Raven Slone and defensive back Kyler Brown.
Fairfield Falcons named to the team were wide receiver-tight end Nolin Sharick, offensive lineman Peyton Hendrix and linebacker Carson Abramson.
Lakeland Lakers selected for the squad were at-large offense Colton Isaacs, defensive lineman Lincoln Ott, defensive back Kenny Walker and punter Jaron Fry.
Other first team selections were running back Antonio Luevanos, wide receiver-tight end Gage King and offensive lineman Ross Holman, defensive lineman Kyle Trick, linebacker Chase Soulliere, defensive back Ryan Brandt of Angola; offensive linemen Cole Bergman and Jason Berning, kicker Zak Klopfenstein, defensive lineman Nolan Hathaway, linebacker Clayotn Fielden and defense at-large Seth VanWagner of Garrett.
Earning honorable mention selections were Rocky Slone of West Noble, Colton Fisher, Cory Lantz and Jonathan Ortiz of Fairfield; Miguel Delapaz, Nathan Grossman and Camryn Holbrook of Lakeland; Mateo Fuentes, Ehtan Harter and Kraig Smith of Garrett.
West Noble finished with a 4-0 record, Angola 3-1, Fairfield, Garrett and Lakeland each 1-3.
