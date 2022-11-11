Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Mainly cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow showers developing in the afternoon. High near 40F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected.