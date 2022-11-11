NEW CARLISLE — On Nov. 19, 2021, Northridge pulled off a dramatic 20-14 win over New Prairie to win its first Class 4A semi-state championship.
There was nothing dramatic of what happened on the same field between the same teams 357 days later.
New Prairie scored on its first play of the game and didn’t slow down from there, scoring 48 unanswered in the first half. They iced it away with a running clock in the second half, dominating the Raiders to the tune of a 55-7 final score, advancing to next week’s Class 4A semi-state game against Kokomo in the process.
After winning a second-straight sectional championship, Northridge’s season comes to an end with an 8-5 record.
After New Prairie senior Noah Mungia returned the opening kickoff 30 yards to his team’s 40 yard line, quarterback Marshall Kmiecik decided he wanted his team to score quickly.
Kmiecik faked a handoff to Mungia on the first play of scrimmage and ran through a wide-open hole in the Raider defense, scampering 60 yards virtually untouched to give his team a 7-0 lead just 20 seconds into the game.
After a Northridge 3-and-out on its first possession, the Raiders punted the ball away. Three plays later, Kmiecik showed off his arm talent, lofting a perfect pass 42 yards down the field and into the hands of junior Reece Lapczynski. The deep strike through the air made it 14-0 with 9:32 showing on the first quarter game clock.
The Cougars’ next score came from its defense, as on a 3rd-and-10 from their own 35-yard line, Northridge senior Qade Carrington’s pass was intercepted by Dallas Ryans. The New Prairie senior ran the it back 45 yards down the home team’s sideline, leaping over a would-be Northridge tackler near the goal line to finish off the scoring play.
It took just three plays for the Cougars to make it 28-0. A Kmiecik 37-yard run set up a first-and-goal situation from the five yard line. Senior Jacob Mrozinski took over from there, going five yards across two plays to extend the lead to four scores.
"That's a really good football team; we knew it coming in," said Northridge coach Chad Eppley of New Prairie. "But, shoot, they scored 28 points in, what, three minutes? That's just on us. To be honest, I don't know if we even came out ready to play at the beginning."
A second Carrington interception setup the final touchdown of the opening frame for New Prairie. The explosive Cougar offense continued to run roughshod, as Mungia busted a 64-yard run to set up a first-and-goal from the four-yard line. Mungia finished off the drive on the next play, making it 35-0 New Prairie with 3:49 to go in the first quarter.
Northridge finally sustained a drive from there, marching more than 70 yards across six minutes to setup a first-and-goal from the New Prairie six-yard line. Two gains of zero yards, followed by a five-yard pass from Carrington to senior Jethro Hochstetler, then set up the Raiders with a fourth-and-goal from the one yard line.
After a timeout, Hochstetler took the direct snap out of the wildcat formation. The senior was nearly stopped right away, as he was met in the backfield by New Prairie senior Nathan Andrysiak. The run went for a one-yard loss and subsequent turnover on downs for Northridge.
"The drive all the way down, that would've made it 35-7," Eppley said. "It would've made it nicer for us, but they had our number on that play. We've never ran that play before."
Despite a long field ahead of them, the Cougars moved methodically and with minimal resistance from the Raider defense. New Prairie capped off the 98-yard scoring drive with another Mungia run, this time from five yards out. A missed extra point made it 41-0 Cougars with 2:49 left in the second quarter.
A third Carrington interception happened on the next possession at the New Prairie two-yard line. It seemed like the Cougars might run out the final minute on the clock before halftime, but instead went for the jugular. On the third play from scrimmage, Kmiecik found Brock Sinka on a pass near midfield. The junior took the ball, then outraced a Northridge defender all the way to the end zone.
The score happened with 19 seconds left in the second quarter, punctuating a near-perfect first half for the home team. Kmiecik had 310 total yards (161 pass, 149 rush) and three total touchdowns in the first 24 minutes of play, while Mungia had 91 yards rushing and two scores.
Meanwhile, Carrington completed just 10 of 26 passes in the first half to go along with the three interceptions. The Raiders’ rushing attack was stagnant as well, accumulating just 23 yards on the ground in the first two quarters.
With a running clock in the second half, New Prairie added to its lead at the end of the third quarter on a three-yard run from Sinka.
Northridge prevented the shutout when Carrington threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to junior McClain Miller with about 7:20 remaining in the game.
A total of 24 seniors graduate from the Northridge roster. They won a combined eight playoff games the last two seasons, reaching the program’s first ever state championship game last year. They also won back-to-back sectional titles, something that hadn’t been done in Northridge history until now.
"I let the seniors know that the standard now at Northridge High School for football is to win a sectional championship and beyond," Eppley said. "What they have done for the culture of this program is extraordinary."
NEW PRAIRIE 55, NORTHRIDGE 7
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
NP — (11:40) Marshall Kmiecik 60 run (Owen Chalik kick)
NP — (9:32) Reece Lapczynski 42 pass from Kmiecik (Chalik kick)
NP — (8:41) Dallas Ryans 45 interception return (Chalik kick)
NP — (7:01) Jake Mrozinski 2 run (Chalik kick)
NP — (3:49) Noah Mungia 4 run (Chalik kick)
Second Quarter
NP — (2:49) Mungia 5 run (kick missed)
NP — (0:19) Brock Sinka 81 pass from Kmiecik (Chalik kick)
Third Quarter
NP — (0:03) Sinka 3 run (Chalik kick)
Fourth Quarter
NR — (7:20) McClain Miller 15 pass from Qade Carrington (Dylan Ritchie kick)