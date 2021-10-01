MISHAWAKA – Against a stout Mishawaka team that runs a physical option offense, turnovers and penalties can put an opponent in a large hole quickly.
The NorthWood Panthers committed too many of those mistakes to compete with a Cavemen group that returned senior quarterback Justin Fisher on Friday night at Steele Stadium. A competitive first quarter gave way to a second quarter that saw Mishawaka outscore NorthWood 22-0.
The Panthers found some offensive success late in the second half, but four turnovers and a few drive-killing penalties caused NorthWood to play from behind the entire night.
Couple NorthWood’s errors with a relentless rushing attack by the Cavemen, and the result was a 40-20 runaway for Mishawaka.
“(Fisher) was a horse,” Andrews said. “We were hoping he’d be a little rusty, but he wasn’t. ...We prepared for Mishawaka. They are who they are, no matter who is under center. (Fisher)’s just an extra special player.”
Fisher injured his knee against Goshen on Sept. 3 and made his return on Friday. Despite dawning a bulky knee brace, Fisher looked close to 100% the entire contest. The senior rumbled for three rushing touchdowns against the Panthers all coming from within the NorthWood five-yard line.
The Panthers didn’t have much of an answer on defense for all of the misdirection the Cavemen presented on the ground. Sweeps, dives and the occasional pass kept the NorthWood defense guessing on every series.
“We have a lot of guys in and out of the lineup (on defense),” Andrews said. “We’re just playing a lot of young kids. That’s where we’re at right now. So what do we do? We keep teaching and learning and trusting. Hopefully get a little bit better every step of the process.”
The first scoring drive of the game was a statement by the Cavemen. They went 98 yards on 17 plays to go up 8-0 with just under eight minutes until half. A kickoff out of bounds setup NorthWood at its own 35, but instead of taking advantage, Ni’Tareon Tuggle was stripped. The Cavemen would recover the fumble at NorthWood’s 40 and two plays later, Mishawaka running back Chase Gooden broke several tackles down the right sideline on his way to a 40-yard score.
In a matter of minutes, what was a competitive scoreless game turned into a 15-0 Mishawaka lead midway through the second quarter.
“There’s no doubt,” said Andrews when asked if the Tuggle fumble changed the complexion of the game. “It flipped the scoreboard. We just didn’t execute enough. That’s been our Achilles heel all year long is just little execution things until last week it finally clicked. But it felt like we took a little step back (Friday). … When (Mishawaka)’s ahead, boy is it tough sliding.”
Kaden Lone was on the sidelines after injuring his hamstring last week in the win over Northridge. Backup Owen Roeder came in with some confidence after slinging a few touchdown in last week’s victory.
On Friday though, interceptions plagued him. He threw three on the night in tough spots. He showed off his arm during the fourth quarter, where he threw a 76-yard touchdown to Tuggle and a four-yard screen for a touchdown to Keegin Stats.
The Cavemen led by as many as 28 in the second half though, making the hole just too great to climb out of for the Panthers.
“I thought (Owen) grew up a ton (Friday),” Andrews said. “Last week, the circumstances were a little easier. He did some really good things. The snaps weren’t very clean, so that was tough on him. The atmosphere was playoff-like, so it was great experience for him. That’s part of the process.”
The Panthers (4-3, 3-2 NLC) will look to regroup against Warsaw (6-1, 5-0 NLC) next Friday, while Mishawaka (5-2, 3-2 NLC) get a chance to go for two wins in a row against struggling Wawasee (1-6, 1-3 NLC).
MISHAWAKA 40, NORTHWOOD 20
NorthWood — 0; 0; 6; 14 — 20
Mishawaka — 0; 22; 8; 10 — 40
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
Second Quarter
MISH – (7:51) Justin Fisher 1 run (Fisher two-point conversion good)
MISH – (6:55) Chase Gooden 40 run (Connor George kick)
MISH – (:37) Justin Fisher 4 run (Connor George kick)
Third Quarter
NW – (4:21) Ethan Evers 4 run (De Frietas kick)
MISH – (1:54) Justin Fisher 2 run (Chase Gooden two-point conversion good)
Fourth Quarter
MISH – (9:24) Connor George 33 field goal
NW – (8:31) Ni’Tareon Tuggle 76 pass from Owen Roeder (Ethan Evers two-point conversion no good)
MISH – (5:53) Chase Gooden 4 run (Connor George kick)
NW – (3:29) Keegin Stats 4 pass from Owen Roeder (Seth Russell two-point conversion good)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.