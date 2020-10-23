MISHAWAKA — The Lakeland football team saw its season end again Friday night at the hands of a strong Marian squad.

The host Knights scored early and often to top the Lakers 40-6 in a Class 3A Sectional 26 opener at Otolski Field.

Marian, ranked No. 2 in Class 3A, improves to 8-0 and advances to play at Tippecanoe Valley (7-3) next Friday night.

Lakeland, which lost 60-0 to Marian in a first-round playoff game in 2019, finishes at 2-8.

The Lakers avoided the shutout with just more than three minutes to play in the game. Senior quarterback Colton Isaacs hit junior Mark Burlew with a 59-yard touchdown pass.

The Lakers, under first-year coach Ryan O’Shea, dropped its final three games of the season.

Marian used its big play offense to roll to a 20-0 lead after the opening period. The Knights, who entered play averaging 38 points per game, got touchdown passes of 33 and 21 yards from senior quarterback Maddix Bogunia-Bright to Greg Atkinson and Davion Taylor respectively in the first quarter.

The Knights also got a 53-yard touchdown run by Jayson Johnson in the first stanza.

Marian led 33-0 at halftime. Boguina-Bright tossed his third scoring strike of the game in the second period, this one a 13-yarder to Ky’rell Franklin, and Kaleb Lusanga raced 64 yards for a touchdown for the hosts.

The Knights, who have won five sectional titles in a row and lost in the semistate last year, made it 40-0 on a 92-yard run by Atkinson.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you