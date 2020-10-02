NAPPANEE — The NorthWood football team wants its defense to be one of the best in the area, if not in the entire Northern Lakes Conference. Not just in points allowed. Not just in yards allowed. Not just in turnovers. All of it.
The Panthers had certainly been playing like it this season.
NorthWood averaged just seven points allowed coming into Friday’s game versus Mishawaka, including allowing just a three-point average in games won. On Friday, though, if even for one week, an offense got the best of the Panthers’ vaunted unit.
Sophomore running back Chaz Hardy torched the Panthers for 153 yards and two touchdowns on just seven touches while quarterback Justin Fisher ran for another score as Mishawaka defeated NorthWood 30-16 in the first-ever meeting between the two teams.
Fisher notched the go-ahead score with 5:07 remaining in the third quarter on a three-yard plunge at the goal line. The play came after the Cavemen held the ball for nearly seven minutes on the opening possession of the second half.
Hardy tallied the game’s final score on a 22-yard scamper, his second touchdown of the night after breaking off a 40-yard scoring run in the second quarter.
“It’s such a difficult matchup because you sell out to seal the edge and then he’s so shifty that he cuts it back on a counter and all of a sudden you’re out of position and he is off to the races,” Panthers coach Nate Andrews said of Hardy. “You can’t cover everything, and they’ve got a lot of weapons.”
Hardy’s score came after NorthWood’s only drive of the third quarter, a four-play disaster of a possession that ended in a fourth-down interception after quarterback Kyle Sellers lost 15 yards on third down after mishandling a snap.
It was Sellers’ first-ever game behind center for the Panthers — he’s listed as a wide receiver on the team’s roster. That inexperience showed at times, but those moments were few in a game where the 5-8 senior routinely marched his team down the field.
Sellers lead all Panthers players in total yards, tallying 150 of them, including 108 coming on the ground. The bad part? Only 24 of those yards came in the second half.
“I thought Kyle did an admirable job,” Andrews said. “That was an incredibly difficult position to be put in, and he led us down the field multiple times. I couldn’t be prouder of how he fought out there.
“We just got stuck behind the stick in the second half, and when that happens, it gets harder and harder to get those chunk plays. I wish we could have given him some more chances.”
NorthWood led 16-14 at the half behind a one-yard plunge from Sellers in the second quarter and a 40-yard breakaway run by Ethan Evers in the first.
For Andrews, though, it all comes back to that defense.
“There were multiple fourth downs in that second half that we allowed them to convert on when we really needed an extra possession,” he said. “And that’s on me. That’s my focus this week.”
Both squads entered the game tied for third place in the NLC with 2-1 league records after the Panthers fell to Northridge a week ago. Mishawaka suffered a defeat at the hands of league-leader Warsaw on Sept. 11.
The Panthers will head south to take on the NLC-leading Tigers on Friday, a game where they will see an offense that very closely resembles the one that the Cavemen used to rack up 309 rushing yards. While the offenses are similar, though, Andrews said the two teams don’t necessarily offer an exact comparison.
“You know, everyone has been telling me that this is good preparation for Warsaw, but I’m not sure if I see it,” he said. “Warsaw attacks you in a different way than Mishawaka, so it will be it own unique challenge.”
Mishawaka 30, NorthWood 16Mish. 0 14 8 8 – 30
NW 8 8 0 0 – 16
First Quarter:
(0:53) Ethan Evers 40-yard run (Kyle Sellers 2 pt run)
(Second Quarter:
(8:17) Chaz Hardy 40-yard run (Justin Fisher 2 pt run)
(3:54) Sellers 1-yard run (Sellers 2 pt run)
(1:04) Andrew Mason 4-yard run (2 pt attempt no good)
Third Quarter:
(5:07) Fisher 3-yard run (Fisher 2 pt run)
Fourth Quarter:
(7:03) Hardy 22-yard run (Fisher 2 pt run)
