DUNLAP — Driving rain and a muddy Jake Field meant it was not going to be a thing of beauty.
But Concord got to the job done on its homecoming make-up night and blanked Northridge 10-0 Friday in Northern Lakes Conference football.
“We played well enough to win,” Minutemen coach Craig Koehler said. “You’re not going to get style points in a game like this. You want to win and get on to the next one.”
With the triumph against the Raiders, Indiana Football Coaches Association Class 5A No. 6-ranked Concord moved to 7-1 overall and 5-1 in the NLC. Northridge fell to 4-4 and 2-4.
In the last week of the 2019 regular season, Northridge goes to Elkhart Memorial and Warsaw visits Concord Oct. 18.
“We played pretty good on defense,” said Koehler, who saw Carter Neveraski rush for 100 yards and his team make 11 first downs while holding the Raiders to one net yard and four rushing first downs and forcing the visitors into punt formation nine times (blocking one and having another snap go over the punter’s head).
A combination of defense and the sloppy weather equaled 27 negative-yardage plays — 13 for Northridge and 14 for Concord.
“We were ready to play,” Koehler said. “We came out in miserable conditions and could tell during stretch-and-flex that we were ready to roll.”
Raiders coach Tom Wogomon was elated with his team’s effort.
“We came out (Sept. 28) against a NorthWood team and they slapped us around pretty well,” Wogomon said.. “Once we understood what kinds of conditions we were going to be in (against Concord), we wanted to make sure we didn’t play club football but Northridge football.
“(Our guys) played hard tonight. There was just some footing situations. You can’t question heart.”
Concord had the ball four times in the second half and possessions ended with a missed 38- and 22-yard field goal attempts by Ariel DeLaPaz, a punt and an incomplete pass on fourth down.
The Raiders had the ball five times after intermission with two punts, the wild snap in punt formation, an incomplete pass on fourth down and the end of the contest.
Concord led 7-0 at halftime.
After a blocked punt, the Minutemen took over possession at the Northridge 8. Three plays later, Neveraski scored on a 1-yard TD run and DeLaPaz tacked on the extra point at 11:55 of the second quarter.
Concord had eight possessions in the first half. They ended with a punt, missed field goal, interception, Neveraski’s touchdown, lost fumble, punt, punt and halftime.
The Minutemen gained 51 net yards — 39 on the ground — in the first half.
Northridge’s seven first-half possessions wrapped with a lost fumble and six punts (one blocked).
The Raiders’ lone first down in the first half came in the last two minutes of the second quarter.
Northridge finished with 18 net yards in the opening half — all on the ground.
CONCORD 10, NORTHRIDGE 0
Northridge 0 0 0 0 — 0
Concord 0 7 3 0 —10
Scoring First Quarter
No scoring.
Second Quarter
C — (11:55) Carter Neveraski 1 run (Ariel DeLaPaz kick).
Third Quarter
C — (5:38) DeLaPaz 38 field goal.
Fourth Quarter
No scoring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.