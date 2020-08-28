JIMTOWN — Concord opted to give Jimtown the football to start overtime.
The Minutemen stopped the Jimmies on three runs and a pass into the end zone.
Concord then got runs of 8 and 2 yards from Maddox Riddle and the Minutemen left Knepp Field at Sharpe Stadium on Friday with a 29-23 season-opening high school football football victory.
Concord, ranked No. 10 in the Indiana Football Coaches Association Class 5A poll, was up 23-7 before besting the 3A Associated Press No. 16-ranked Jimmies.
“We’ve got to push on the gas and finish the game,” said Minutemen coach Craig Koehler. “(Jimtown) because made plays as well.”
The Jimmies forged a 23-all tie with an 84-yard touchdown sprint by Landon Buchanan and end-around two-point run by Johntu with 2:23 to go in the fourth quarter.
Jimtown cut Concord’s advantage to 23-15 with a 6-yard Buchanan TD run and two-point pass from Tysen House to Nick Carithers at 7:46 of the fourth quarter.
“I’m proud of our kids,” said Jimmies coach Cory Stoner. “We told them at halftime to keep knocking, keep knocking.
“I’m proud of the heart. It’s what we call grit and optimism. It’s never over until it’s over.”
Concord went into the fourth quarter with a 23-7 edge.
The Minutemen went up 16-7 at 9:49 of the third quarter when Jimtown snapped the ball out of the end zone in punt formation for a Concord safety.
After a long return by Amarion Moore on the ensuing free kick, Grayson Mast capped a six-play drive with a 3-yard TD run to the right corner of the end zone. With a conversion kick by Yordy Amaya-Diaz it was 23-7 with 6:55 remaining in the third period.
Concord led 14-7 at halftime.
A Riddle 60-yard TD run and Amaya-Diaz kick at 8:16 of the second quarter broke a 7-all tie.
Riddle’s sprint through the line came one play after a Jimtown punt.
The Minutemen scored on their previous possession. Hunter Dutton tossed a 41-yard TD pass to Jack D’Arcy and Amaya-Diaz added the conversion to wrap a seven-play drive at 1:30 of the first quarter.
Dutton was 9-of-16 passing for 107 yards in the first two quarters. He was also sacked four times by the Jimmies’ defense.
The contest’s first points were produced by Jimtown.
Two snaps after a 34-yard field goal try by Amaya-Diaz was off-target, Ethan DeVol blasted over the right side of the line and sprinted 77 yards to the end zone. Trent Daniels booted the extra point at the 4:00 mark of the first period.
The Jimmies gained 121 yards on the ground in the first half with DeVol toting seven times for 92 yards.
Because Elkhart County teams did not get to play in Week 1 due to a pause in practices caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it was the first game of the 2020 season for both squads.
Social distancing was observed in the stands.
Concord visits NorthWood and Osceola Grace goes to Jimtown Sept. 4.
CONCORD 29, JIMTOWN 23, OT
Concord 7 7 9 0 6 — 29
Jimtown 7 0 0 16 0 — 23
Scoring First Quarter
J — (4:00) Ethan DeVol 77 run; Isaac Daniels kick.
C — (1:30) Jack D’Arcy 41 pass from Hunter Dutton; Yordy Amaya-Diaz kick.
Second Quarter
C — (8:16) Maddox Riddle 60 run; Amaya-Diaz kick.
Third Quarter
C — (9:49) Wild center pass through end zone by Jimtown in punt formation results in safety.
C — (6:55) Grayson Mast 3 run; Amaya-Diaz kick
Fourth Quarter
J — (7:46) Landon Buchanan 6 run; Nick Carithers pass from Tysen House.
J — (2:23) Buchanan 84 run; Johntu Reed run.
Overtime
C — (0:00) Riddle 2 run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.