MIDDLEBURY — Flashback just about a year ago to last season’s sectional championship between Northridge and Leo at Interra Field.
While players like Tagg Gott, Ridge Howard and Peyton Shook were getting a majority of the snaps throughout the season for the Raiders, then-sophomore running back McClain Miller got an opportunity of his own to showcase his skillset against the undefeated Lions.
Miller would go on to lead the team in rushing, gaining 70 yards on 10 carries in the team’s 27-26 overtime win. He’d finish the season with 166 yards on 28 carries in minimal action, but the experience he earned when it counted the most gave Miller a newfound confidence in preparation for his junior season.
“It was really cool to get to get in against those better teams and do well,” Miller said. “I think that really made me more comfortable going into this season. And now, playing in the postseason again, it just feels natural.”
Fast forward to this week, and Miller’s junior campaign has been superb.
Through 11 games, the 6’2”, 200-pound ball carrier has 941 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, leading the Raiders in both categories. He’s rushed for at least 100 yards in five contests, averaging nearly six yards per carry.
What prepared Miller for the type of campaign he’s had to this point? Likely his relentless will to get better both physically and mentally during the offseason.
“He put in a lot of work during the offseason,” said Northridge head coach Chad Eppley of Miller. “He was a baseball kid, so we had to work around that a little bit, but he came to everything he could that was football related. And then over the summer, he was at every single workout to get bigger and be ready for the season. I think he knew the type of player that he could be for us, and he’s really embraced that role.”
For much of the offseason, it seemed Miller would likely have to fight for carries, with seniors Tagg Gott and Ricky Lloyd expected to take a lot of snaps in the backfield.
However, Gott transferred to Schoolcraft High School in Michigan in the summer, while Lloyd suffered a season-ending knee injury early in Northridge’s opening-season win over South Bend Adams.
Miller quickly became the main rushing threat, taking full advantage right away by rushing for 181 yards and four touchdowns in the season opener against the Eagles.
Since then, Miller’s established himself as a very important piece on a dynamic Northridge offense.
“I’ve been able to grow in a lot of areas as the season has gone,” Miller said. “I’m more decisive, I trust my offensive line a lot better, and I’ve been making plays when plays are able to be made.”
“He’s grown tremendously,” Eppley added. “He’s grown a lot from a leadership standpoint, and it’s been nice for him to have Ricky (Lloyd) there to help him out. Ricky’s had a huge impact on his life and his season.”
Miller had to pay his experiences with Lloyd forward, in a way, early in his team’s playoff run.
On Oct. 21, the Raiders opened their postseason with a sectional quarterfinal matchup against South Bend Riley.
Northridge would go on to win easily, but not without a concerning injury to its top running back.
In the game’s opening quarter, Miller went down with an injury to his left shoulder that would sideline him for the remainder of the Riley game plus the following week’s sectional semifinal against Logansport.
“It started early in the first quarter (against Riley),” Miller said. “I got hit, and I could tell something didn’t feel right in my shoulder. Later on in that drive, I landed on it wrong and it hurt really bad. Since then, we’ve just been monitoring it and being careful.
“It was tough. I mean, obviously you want to be out there for your teammates, especially when the game could potentially be the last of the season. It was tough to stand there and watch, but Ricky Lloyd really helped me get through it. He just told me to trust my teammates, and that the only thing I could do was try to coach them and make them better.”
Miller got the chance to do that for sophomore running back Derek Sherwood, who took a majority of the carries against both Riley and Logansport.
Sherwood stepped up into the starting spot with ease, running for a combined 262 yards and three touchdowns in victories over the Wildcats and Berries.
“That was awesome to see,” said Miller of Sherwood’s play. “He’s a really good back, and he’s young, so it was great to see him get that kind of experience and do really well when he got the chance. He was a key player in both of those games.”
Heading into the week of preparation before the team’s sectional matchup with undefeated NorthWood, Miller wasn’t 100% heading into Friday. He practiced late in the week and would be available against the Panthers, but he wouldn’t start.
However, following an injury to Sherwood, Miller was thrust back into the starting lineup.
Similarly to last year’s sectional title, Miller made the most of his chance against an undefeated team, rushing for 151 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries in the 34-17 win.
“He’s got a lot of grit to him,” said Eppley of Miller’s performance against NorthWood. “He wants to be the guy that you give the ball to in a 4th and 2 situation. You saw against NorthWood, he picked it up in a big situation. Not by much, but he went and got it. I think him being so willing to make plays in short-yardage situations kind of goes to show the type of player he is.”
And now, Miller says his shoulder feels good this week as his team preps for a regional championship battle with New Prairie (11-1).
The Raiders beat the Cougars to advance to the Class 4A state championship last season, and now they’ll try to earn their second-straight regional title with a win at New Prairie for the second time in two seasons.
“I’m really excited for this opportunity,” Miller said. “They are a really good team. We’ll just have to go out there and show them what we got.”