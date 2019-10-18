NAPPANEE — NorthWood played spoiler for Plymouth in the Northern Lakes Conference championship race, knocking off the Rockies, 40-20, in the regular season finale Friday night. With the Plymouth loss and Concord victory over Warsaw, the Rockies and Minutemen finish as co-NLC champions.
“Never talked about it one time,” NorthWood coach Nate Andrews said of playing spoiler for Plymouth’s outright NLC title hopes. “It’s nice to get the victory against a really good team.”
Plymouth made it a 27-20 game on a 48-yard touchdown run from senior quarterback Joe Barron with 9:04 left in the game. After that score, though, it was all Panthers.
After the Rockies forced NorthWood to punt, the Panther defense forced a turnover-on-downs with 4:47 left. Just 62 seconds later, Panther senior running back Jaden Miller dashed 37 yards to give NorthWood a 33-20 advantage.
On the next Plymouth drive, Barron was intercepted by junior Kyle Sellers, who returned it to the Rockies’ five-yard line. Two plays later, Miller punched in his second rushing touchdown of the game — this one from one-yard out — putting the finishing touches on the game for NorthWood.
Miller had a huge second half for the Panthers. Along with his two rushing touchdowns, he had a 36-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter on a Nate Newcomer pass, which made it 20-6 at the time. Miller finished with 126 total yards and three touchdowns.
“Been waiting on him to do that,” Andrews said. “Really proud of him. He didn’t talk too much, he didn’t say too much, but he had a different look in his eyes in the second half. Really proud of him. We’re going to need him here for the second half of the season in a big way.”
NorthWood set the tone on the first drive, balancing both the run and pass game to move down the field. The Panthers made it to the Plymouth 32-yard line when junior quarterback Newcomer found senior tight end Jason Borkholder for a 29-yard reception to the three-yard line. On the next play, senior running back Veshon Malone punched it into the end zone, making it 7-0 NorthWood less than three minutes into the game.
Of the 82 yards gained on the opening drive by NorthWood, 45 came rushing and 37 passing.
NorthWood’s defense also came to play Friday night. After a couple penalties allowed the Rockies to reach the NorthWood 27-yard line, the Panthers forced four-straight incompletions out of Barron.
After NorthWood punted on its next offensive possession, the Panther defense gave the ball right back to their offense. Freshman defensive back Ben Fattorusso intercepted a Barron pass in Panther territory, returning it back to the Plymouth 47-yard line. Plymouth only had 68 yards of offense in the first quarter on 18 plays, a 3.7 yards-per-play average.
The start to the game for NorthWood looked exactly like the start against Warsaw last week. NorthWood lost that game, 35-14. Friday night, the script went differently.
“We all remembered the wheels coming off last week in the same situation,” Andrews said. “We had that in the back of our mind, there’s no doubt about it. We had to hang in there. … Somehow, we dug ourselves out of some of those holes.”
The Rockies eventually strung a scoring drive together in the second quarter, ultimately settling for a 24-yard field goal from junior Adrian Cardona to make it 7-3 NorthWood.
On the ensuing Panther drive, Plymouth’s defense forced a three-and-out. NorthWood punted, but the return was muffed by the Plymouth returner, with Borkholder falling on the ball. This gave NorthWood the ball at the Rockies’ 47 with 3:25 left in the first half.
The Panthers capitalized on the turnover, as Newcomer capped off the scoring drive with a four-yard run, giving NorthWood a 14-3 cushion at the break.
A 48-yard pass completion from Joe Barron to Ivan Winkle set up another Plymouth field goal, making it 14-6 less than a minute into the third quarter.
Newcomer finished with 129 yards rushing, 75 yards passing and two total touchdowns to be the offensive leader for the Panthers. Barron threw for 315 yards on 23-of-46 passing to lead Plymouth.
NorthWood (6-3, 5-2 NLC) will host Wawasee (2-7, 1-6 NLC) in the first round of the Class 4A, Sectional 19 playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday. Knocking off Plymouth gives the Panthers much-needed momentum heading into a loaded sectional tournament.
“It’s huge. It allows you to believe, especially getting over a hump of all those things — those costly turnovers and those costly penalties,” Andrews said. “We even had them again tonight; it wasn’t like it was clean. We had them tonight, and it could’ve gone south in a hurry, and it didn’t. Credit to the kids.”
NORTHWOOD 40, PLYMOUTH 20
Plymouth; 0; 3; 10; 7; — 20
NorthWood; 7; 7; 13; 13; — 40
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
N — (9:16) Veshon Malone 3 run (Jerson Sanchez kick)
Second Quarter
P — (5:09) Adrian Cardona 24 field goal
N — (45.4 seconds) Nate Newcomer 4 run (Sanchez kick)
Third Quarter
P — (11:14) Cardona 35 field goal
N — (7:43) Jaden Miller 36 pass from Newcomer (Sanchez kick)
N — (5:56) Newcomer 55 run (kick no good)
P — (3:31) Seth Rundell 25 pass from Joe Barron (Cardona kick)
Fourth Quarter
P — (9:04) Barron 48 run (Cardona kick)
N — (3:45) Miller 37 run (kick no good)
N — (2:06) Miller 1 run (Sanchez kick)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.