GOSHEN — For whatever reason, the Goshen RedHawks didn’t look like the same team that dropped a 31-3 decision to the Elkhart Central Blue Blazers last Friday.
This week the Elkhart Memorial Crimson Chargers rolled over the RedHawks, 48-0, in a Northern Lakes Conference opener for Goshen Friday night at Foreman Field.
Memorial led 34-0 at halftime and the last part of the third period and all of the fourth were played with a running clock under the new IHSAA mercy run. The rule allows for the clock to run on a continuous basis once a team leads by 35-or-more points.
“Horrible,” Goshen coach Kyle Park said. “We played about as bad as we can play. I don’t mean any disrespect to Memorial. They executed great. They did things we were expecting. We just didn’t tackle well and couldn’t get anything going on offense.
“It starts with the coaching staff and myself. I am going to reserve judgment until after looking at the film, but this sure didn’t feel like the same team that played Central last week.”
Goshen falls to 1-2 overall, 0-1 in the NLC. The RedHawks travel to NorthWood next Friday.
The second quarter is when things began snowballing on the RedHawks. Memorial took a 14-0 lead when Damien Funnel snared a 14-yard scoring pass from quarterback Tyler Lehner at 8:32.
The big push by the Chargers came with three TDs over the final 2:42 of the half. Ivan Souen ran nine yards for a score at 2:42, Graham Elli returned an interception 36 yards for a score at 2:02 and Derrick Woods scampered 77 yards for a score at :53.
Goshen struggled for the second week in a row on offense with a total of 101 yards of total offense.
“We never flipped field position, but it really didn’t seem to matter where we were playing,” Park said. “We couldn’t get anything going on offense. We don’t have the answer yet. If it was just one guy we could replace him, But everyone is taking their turn, including the coaches.”
Colin Turner was under a lot of pressure by the Memorial defense, He completed 5-of-20 passes for 65 yards. Brayden Hinkel caught two passes for 26 yards and Wesley VanHooser two for 19.
Bryant Grewe rushed for 22 yards on 11 carries and Turner 14 on nine.
Lehner connected on 11-of-15 passes for 125 yards to lead the Chargers. Funnell had three receptions for 37 yards and Tyron Mason three for 26. Woods ran for 127 yards on 12 rushes and Souen 94 on 12.
MEMORIAL
GOSHEN
Memorial;7;27;6;8;—;48
Goshen;0;0;0;0;—;0
Scoring
First Quarter
EM — (6:59) Tyron Mason 23 pass from Tyler Lehner (Christian Santiago kick)
Second Quarter
EM — (8:32) Damien Funnell 15 pass from Lehner (Santiago kick)
EM — (2:42) Ivan Souen 9 run (kick failed)
EM — (2:02) Graham Elli 36 interception return (Santiago kick)
EM — (:53) Derrick Woods 77 run (Santiago kick)
Third Quarter
EM — (5:19) Woods 11 run (Santiago kick)
Fourth Quarter
EM — (8:45) Braydan Weston 3 run (Santiago kick)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.