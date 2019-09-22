GOSHEN — West Noble coach Monte Mawhorter wants his offense to be able to adjust and adapt and that’s what he saw as the Chargers (5-0, 2-0) earned a 38-6 Northeast Corner Conference Big Division win at Fairfield Friday.
“We’re going to take whatever they give us,” said Mawhorter.
“(Quarterback Kyle Mawhorter) was able to hit a couple of long passes down the road. That kind of loosened things up.
“We were able to run into the middle a little more because (Fairfield) widened things out.
“The Pruitt kid, he’s a stud.”
Brandon Pruitt, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound senior, rushed for 96 of his team’s 244 ground yards with three touchdowns. He was also a force on defense.
“He’s a D-I player,” said the coach of Pruitt. “He’s not hard to pick out on our team.”
Mawhorter noted that he tried to limit the number of touches for Pruitt to keep him fresh down the stretch and into the postseason. He had 18 carries against Fairfield and 22 in Week 4 against Angola.
“We’re trying to save him a little bit because there are games when he’s going to have to carry 30 or 35 times,” said Mawhorter. “We do have a lot of other kids who can run. (Senior) Raven (Slone) is running the ball really well. (Senior) Josh (Gross) is a stud, too.
Both those kids were all-state football players last year.
“We’ve just got to get better every week.”
Sophomores Julio Macias and Coy Wolheter — both soccer players — shared kicking duties for West Noble Friday. Macias, who was coming back from soccer injury, booted a 34-yard field goal, just missed a 49-yard attempt and handled kickoffs. Wolheter kicked the extra points.
“(Macias) is a weapon,” said Mawhorter. “When the other team has to start at the 20 (because of a touchback on the kickoff), that’s a long way to go.”
Fairfield coach Matt Thacker said Friday’s game with its mistakes is “part of the process in learning how to compete at a higher level.”
“We’ve got to get better at little things and right now we’re in the process of doing that,” said Thacker. “We’ve come a long way. We’ve just got to keep working on it.”
CONCORD WEAPONS
Senior quarterback Ethan Cain has thrown 131 pass this season (87 completions) without an interception. He tossed four TD passes in Concord’s 45-0 win over the Goshen RedHawks to give him 13 for the season.
Senior kicker Ariel De La Paz had four touchbacks in the Goshen contest giving him 13 for the season. He booted five PATs and a 41-yard field goal. He is 19-of-20 on PATs and has four field goals with a long of 50.
REDHAWK OPPONENT
Goshen hosts the Warsaw Tigers this Friday. Warsaw was a 28-13 winner over the Northridge Raiders this past week. The Tigers rushed for 269 on 43 attempts (6.3 yards per carry) with sophomore Julius Jones running for 101 yards on seven rushes (14.4) and junior Juan Jaramillio 100 on 26 (3.8).
The Tigers also has one of the best kickers in the state in senior Harrison Mevis, who recently made a verbal commitment to the University of Missouri. Mevis was perfect on all four of his PATs in the Northridge game to give 73 for his career. Matt Franco (2006-09) holds the school record with 83.
NORTHRIDGE RAIDERS
Senior quarterback Oliver Eveler completed 13-of-23 passes for 155 yards and classmate Caid Lacey rushed for 85 yards on 16 carries to lead the offense in the Warsaw game. Junior Jett Gott caught seven passes for 77 yards and junior Breckin Judd two for 69.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.