WARSAW — At halftime, Warsaw football coach Bart Curtis changed outfits. The consistent first half rain had soaked his all-black wardrobe, forcing a clothing change. For the second half, Curtis came out in a gray Warsaw football sweater — and shorts, even with temperatures falling into the 40s.
“Well, my socks were wet and my shoes were wet,” Curtis said. “I had my (sweater) on, I had my (shorts) on. I just took off my wet sweats and put on dry socks and some dry shoes.”
The outfit change must’ve done something to his football team as well, as the No. 8 (6A) Tigers outscored NorthWood, 28-7, in the second half. The second half dominance from Warsaw was part of a 35-14 victory for the Tigers over the Panthers.
NorthWood came out fast to start the game, as junior quarterback Nate Newcomer threw a short shovel pass to senior running back Ben Mestach, who ran 56 yards to the end zone to make it 7-0 Panthers.
The NorthWood defense then made a huge defensive stop, as Newcomer intercepted a Wyatt Amiss pass in the end zone to preserve the 7-0 lead.
“Felt good. Felt confident. We played really, really well,” NorthWood coach Nate Andrews said of his team’s performance in the first quarter.
It would be 7-0 NorthWood until early in the fourth quarter, when Warsaw senior running back Blake Marsh took a fourth-and-four handoff and scampered 56 to tie the game at seven.
After entering the half tied at seven, “Bart Ball” took over the game. Warsaw opened the third quarter with a 77-yards, 5:57 drive that featured no passing plays. Junior fullback Juan Jaramillo capped off the series with a three-yard touchdown run, giving the Tigers their first lead of the game.
After forcing a punt, Marsh broke loose for his second touchdown, this one for 51 yards, doubling the Warsaw lead to 21-7 with 3:58 to go in the third quarter.
“I think the long, sustained drive at the beginning of the second half — they are playing a lot of kids on both sides of the ball, we’re playing some. But that’s hard,” Curtis said. “That was huge, coming out in a 7-7 game and taking it the distance and punching it in.”
NorthWood countered with a sustained drive, reaching the Warsaw 42-yard line. A five-yard penalty moved them back to the 47, though, at the end of the third quarter.
On the first play of the fourth quarter, the Panthers tried to get creative. Newcomer pitched the ball to senior Jaden Miller, who tried to throw the ball downfield. Unfortunately for Miller, the pass was intercepted by Warsaw senior linebacker Gage Lyon. The Tigers took over at their own 47-yard line following the pick.
“The corner had it covered, because I’ve seen (NorthWood) complete that against (Bishop) Chatard. And the corner had it covered, because we knew something was up,” Curtis said. “And, Gage Lyon made a great play.”
Marsh put the icing on the cake for Warsaw on the ensuing drive, dashing 24 yards to the end zone for the score. This made it 28-7 with 9:25 left in the game.
Marsh had missed the prior three games with a shoulder injury, and he came back in style Friday night. He had 161 yards rushing on just seven carries, three of which went for scores.
“I know what Blake’s capable of doing, and he’s been sitting out,” Curtis said. “He’s a bullet, and he’s a playmaker. It was good to have him back. Nothing he does surprises me. We kind of felt like he was going to have a big night, and he did.”
Penalties would dominate most of the game, specifically going against NorthWood. The Panthers had a Newcomer 29-yard touchdown run in the middle of the second quarter was called back due to a block in the back penalty.
“We got banged up. It forced a lot of people into action that we couldn’t prepare for,” Andrews said. “(Warsaw) controlled the ball and kept it away from us in the first half. In the second half, a couple of bad bounces, a couple of silly penalties — or more than a couple silly penalties. It just wasn’t meant to be our night.”
Amiss added a three-yard rushing touchdown to make it 35-7. Newcomer had the final score of the game, a 19-yard run with 3:16 left in the contest.
“It was a fun night. I’m proud of our seniors,” Curtis said, referencing the Tigers hosting senior night. “I’m proud we could send them out on senior night with this type of game.”
Warsaw (7-1, 5-1 Northern Lakes Conference) plays Concord (7-1, 5-1 NLC) next week, with both teams having a chance to win a share of the NLC crown. Either the Tigers or Minutemen would be co-conference champions if NorthWood (5-3, 4-2 NLC) defeats Plymouth (7-1, 6-0 NLC) next week in Nappanee.
Playing “spoiler” for Plymouth’s chance at an outright conference championship is not on the mind of the Panthers players and coaches.
“Not at all. We won’t think about that,” Andrews said. “We’ll think about improving ourselves, licking our wounds after this one and hopefully coming back stronger.”
WARSAW 35, NORTHWOOD 14
NorthWood; 7; 0; 0; 7; — 14
Warsaw; 0; 7; 14; 14; — 35
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
N — (10:11) Ben Mestach 56 pass from Nate Newcomer (Jerson Sanchez kick)
Second Quarter
W — (9:30) Blake Marsh 56 run (Harrison Mevis kick)
Third Quarter
W — (5:56) Juan Jaramillo 3 run (Mevis kick)
W — (3:58) Marsh 51 run (Mevis kick)
Fourth Quarter
W — (9:25) Marsh 24 run (Mevis kick)
W — (6:20) Wyatt Amiss 3 run (Mevis kick)
N — (3:16) Nate Newcomer 19 run (Sanchez kick)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.