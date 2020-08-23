GOSHEN — Wawasee amassed 382 yards of total offense in Friday’s season-opening 42-0 football victory at Lakeland.
Parker Young passed for 220 yards and four touchdowns — two to Jacob Meek and one each to Kameron Salazar and Adam Beer — and ran for 73 more yards and two scores.
Young was given time to throw and many holes were made by the offensive line.
Warriors coach Jon Reutebuch saw that unit play with confidence emanating from the middle of the line.
“We have a solid center in Driedyn Hernandez, who played all last year and now he’s a junior,” said Reutebuch. “He controls that line and gets everybody communicating and everything. We have confidence. That makes a huge difference.
“Then we have guys making plays. On one (scoring pass) it wasn’t meant to go that way, it was meant to go (to the other side). He got a bad snap, he scrambled this way. He found his guy in the corner of the end zone. That’s just a kid making a play. That’s not how we drew it up.”
MARIAN THRILLER
Over the years, Mishawaka Marian has been known as a ground and pound team, but the Knights turned to the passing of quarterback Maddix Bougnia-Bright Friday night at Steele Stadium in Mishawaka. He completed 15 of 20 passes for 259 yards and touchdowns in a 44-43 come-from-behind win over the Cavemen.
Bougnia-Bright led the Knights to TDs on all three of its possessions in the fourth period. It was his pass to Ky-Rell Franklin for a two-point conversion with 6.8 seconds left to play that gave Marian the win.
The Marian victory snapped an eight-game losing streak to the Cavemen. The Knights’ last win in the series was a 35-30 decision in 2011 at Marian.
Mishawaka will be involved in a couple of firsts over the next two weeks. This Friday the Cavemen will travel to Rice Field in Elkhart for the first game for the Elkhart Lions, the newly formed school when Elkhart Central and Elkhart Memorial went back to a single high school.
The following week (Sept. 4) Mishawaka hosts the Goshen RedHawks as the Cavemen made their debut in the Northern Lakes Conference.
KINGSMEN FALL
The Penn Kingsmen dropped a 17-16 decision to the No. 2 ranked, Class 6A Valparaiso Vikings Saturday afternoon as Liam Shepherd booted a 37-yard field goal with 3.3 seconds left on the game clock.
Penn had a 9-7 halftime time on a safety when Valpo was called for holding in the end zone and a 99-yard kick return by Alex Hardict (Braden Primrose kicked the PAT). The Kingsmen extended the lead to 16-7 in the fourth as Hardict scored on an 8-yard run and Primrose booted the PAT.
The Kingsmen and the Vikings have squared off on the opening night of the season every year since 1996 when Penn blanked Mishawaka 49-0 to begin the season.
GOSHEN FOE
The South Bend Clay Colonials will host the Goshen RedHawks Friday night. Clay opened the season with a 7-0 win over Osceola Grace Baptist.
It will be the first meeting between the two schools since Goshen notched a 47-7 win at Clay in an opening-round sectional game in 2000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.