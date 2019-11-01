LIGONIER — It was the perfect start for West Noble.
And the perfect end for Mishawaka Marian.
No. 7 (3A) West Noble scored 14 points in the first 3:40 of the game, and it appeared the Chargers were on their way to an upset over the No. 4 (3A) Knights. Then Marian scored 42 unanswered, winning 42-21 to end the Chargers’ season in the Class 3A, Sectional 26 semifinals.
West Noble started as well as you could, as senior Xhua Martin-Garcia intercepted Marian quarterback Maddix Bogunia on the second play of the game, running it back to the Knights’ 15-yard line.
Three players later, senior Brandon Pruitt ran it in from two yards out to make it 7-0 Chargers with 9:22 to go.
After forcing a three-and-out on defense, West Noble had the ball at their own 43-yard line. On the first play from scrimmage, senior Josh Gross took a handoff, made a few Knights’ defenders miss and ran 57 yards to the end zone. Less than four minutes into the game, it was 14-0 Chargers.
“We were playing well,” Charger coach Monte Mawhorter said. “They’re a good football team.”
The teams then exchanged punts before Marian started their fourth drive of the game at the Charger 33-yard line. On a third down play, Bogunia threw a pass intended for Colin Kerr. The ball bounced off the hands of Kerr, but right into the hands of teammate Mitchell Floran. The 19-yard touchdown completion made it 14-7 late in the first.
The momentum-changing play would come in the middle of the second quarter. Marian forced a West Noble punt. Gross booted it to the Knights’ 46-yard line, where it was fielded by Marian defensive back Greg Atkinson. The sophomore avoided a couple of tackles and dashed to the end zone, 54 yards to tie the game with 7:02 in the first half.
Although Mawhorter thought it shouldn’t have counted.
“That was a big play, and he did step out of bounds right in front of us,” Mawhorter said. “Officials make mistakes; same as I do.”
Marian didn’t look back after the punt return. Junior running back Malcolm Anderson had a five-yard touchdown run to put the Knights ahead for good with 3:53 to go in the first half.
Another Atkinson big return set up Marion’s first touchdown of the second half, as he ran a punt back to the West Noble 19-yard line. Two plays later, Anderson had another touchdown run — this one also from five yards — to double the Knights’ lead to 28-14.
Sloppy play by the Chargers hurt the NECC champs in the third quarter. On the ensuing West Noble drive, Marian defensive end Miguel Ortiz forced a Gross fumble, with Knights linebacker Thomas Ewing falling on it at the two-yard line. This set up an easy Bogunia touchdown run, making it 35-14.
After forcing a defensive stop on the next Marian drive, the Knights punted. Gross called for a fair catch, but unfortunately for the Chargers, the ball slipped out of his hands when he tried to catch it. Marian fell on the loose ball at the West Noble five-yard line.
A penalty moved the ball back to the 10, but it didn’t faze the Knights. Bogunia found Jayson Johnson for a 10-yard touchdown pass, capping off 42 unanswered points from Marian.
West Noble had three turnovers in the contest.
“That’s something we haven’t done all year. Haven’t done it all, all year,” Mawhorter said of the turnovers. “So, that’s the name of the game. When you can recruit, you can get some kids in there that’ll be a good 3A football team.”
Mawhorter complimented the adjustments the Knights made after the Chargers built their early lead.
“They made some adjustments and took away some things we were doing,” Mawhorter said. “We really didn’t figure it out well enough; that’s my fault. They started setting some kids in gaps that we weren’t prepared for and our kids didn’t pick them up very well.
“All year, we’ve been able to beat kids to the corner and sidelines, and these kids are pretty fast and pretty physical. They were better than us today.”
Junior Gustavo Taylor had a touchdown run with 57.5 seconds left in the game to give West Noble its final six points of the game.
The Chargers finish the season 10-1, their best season since 1981. It’s a bitter end for a West Noble senior group that went 18-4 the last two seasons. Mawhorter said the class of 2020 has meant more than wins and losses on a football field, though.
“It’s everything from top to bottom: classroom, leadership throughout the school, every function, every group,” Mawhorter said. “And, you haven’t heard the last of them because they have a lot of time let to go in this senior year. They’re going to be in basketball and they’re going to be in track. We’re still going to get a chance to see a lot of them.”
Marian (10-1) will play Jimtown (7-4) in the Class 3A, Sectional 26 championship game next Friday.
MISHAWAKA MARIAN 42, WEST NOBLE 20
Mishawaka Marian; 7; 14; 21; 0; — 42
West Noble; 14; 0; 0; 6; — 20
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
W — (9:22) Brandon Pruitt 2 run (Coy Wolheter kick)
W — (8:20) Josh Gross 57 run (Wolheter kick)
M — (19.2) Mitchell Floran 19 pass from Maddix Bogunia (Hunter Renner kick)
Second Quarter
M — (7:02) Greg Atkinson 54 punt return (Renner kick)
M — (3:53) Malcolm Anderson 5 run (Renner kick)
Third Quarter
M — (9:24) Anderson 5 run (Renner kick)
M — (8:22) Bogunia 2 run (Renner kick)
M — (4:16) Jayson Johnson 10 pass from Bogunia (Renner kick)
Fourth Quarter
W — (57.5) Gustavo Taylor 1 run (kick no good)
