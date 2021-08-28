LOGANSPORT — Logansport entered the season wanting to build off its Class 4A sectional championship of a year ago.
Due to Northwestern canceling late this week, the Berries quickly put NorthWood on the schedule to set up a Class 4A showdown of sectional championship hopefuls on Friday night at Logansport Memorial Hospital Stadium.
In a game that had a tournament-type feel — other than the hot and muggy weather conditions — it was the Berries that pulled out a hard-fought 18-15 win over the Panthers.
The game went down to the wire and wasn’t decided until NorthWood’s final possession of the game. NorthWood was driving and faced a third-and-7 from the Logansport 33-yard line when sophomore Isaac Russell stepped in front of a pass and picked it off at the 17-yard line with 49 seconds left to seal the win for the Berries (2-0).
“That was a really good back and forth game if you look at the scoreboard and the ebbs and flows of it,” said NorthWood coach Nate Andrews, whose team dropped to 1-1. “In all aspects we didn’t play well at all. Obviously it was sloppy, it was ugly, uncharacteristic of us. We didn’t coach well, we didn’t play well, we weren’t ready, weren’t prepared and we’ll figure it out and we’ll try to improve and this is part of our story.”
Neither team had much time to prepare for the other, as the Berries run the wing-T and the Panthers run a shotgun spread offense.
Kaden Lone was NorthWood’s main threat at quarterback on the night. He was 13 of 24 passing for 70 yards. His 12-yard TD pass to NiTareon Tuggle gave the Panthers a 7-6 lead at halftime. Lone also rushed for 114 yards on 12 carries. His 31-yard TD run followed by a 2-point conversion run gave the Panthers a 15-12 lead with 1.5 seconds left in the third quarter.
The Berries offense went fullback heavy on the night. Luis Ortiz rushed for 86 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. His 23-yard TD run gave the Berries a 6-0 lead with 6:13 left in the first quarter. His 3-yard TD run with 7:21 left in the game gave the Berries the lead for good at 18-15.
Jeremiah Miller rushed for 80 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown. His 3-yard TD run with 2:27 left in the third gave the Berries a 12-7 lead.
Both teams lost two fumbles apiece and the Panthers’ third turnover of the game sealed their fate.
Andrews said it was tough going against a wing-T team on short notice. The Panthers didn’t know they’d have a Week 2 opponent until Thursday afternoon.
“It’s tough. They’ve got so many different answers to so many different things,” Andrews said. “When you give them that many opportunities by turning the ball over and not executing offensively, the more opportunities that you give them, they’re going to find a way.
“We didn’t know until late Thursday that we were going to have a game. But no excuse, you’ve always got to be ready. At the drop of a hat we need to be ready and that’s life and we weren’t for this one. That’s part of our story and we’re going to learn from it.”
Logansport 18, NorthWood 15
NW L
First downs 12 10
Rushing (att/yards) 22-168 45-200
Passing (comp/att/int) 13-24-1 1-3-0
Passing yardage 70 5
Fumbles/lost 3-2 4-2
Punts (No./ave.) 2-45.5 4-35.5
Penalties (No./yards) 3-15 1-15
Score by quarters
NorthWood 0 7 8 0 — 15
Logansport 6 0 6 6 — 18
Scoring
L — Ortiz 23 run (kick failed)
NW — Tuggle 12 pass from Lone (Perry kick)
L — Miller 3 run (pass failed)
NW — Lone 31 run (Evers run)
L — Ortiz 3 run (run failed)
Individual statistics
Rushing: NW — Lone 12-114, Evers 5-41, Yoder 5-13, Stats 1-1; Logan — Ortiz 12-86, Miller 15-80, Scott 5-20, Barron 7-16, Gittings 2-3.
Passing: NW — Lone 13-24-0-1 for 70 yards; Logan — Mock 1-3-0-0 for 5 yards.
Receiving: NW — Filley 3-18, Tuggle 3-17, Fattorusso 3-16, Eicher 2-13; Logan — Scott 1-5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.