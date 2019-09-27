Numerous area high school football games were postponed to Saturday (today). Here's the updated game times for them:
- Warsaw @ Goshen: 10 a.m.
- NorthWood @ Northridge: 11 a.m.
- Jimtown @ Concord: 12 p.m.
- Angola @ Fairfield: 4 p.m.
- West Noble @ Garrett, 4 p.m.
- Culver @ Elkhart Memorial, 4 p.m. (Memorial leads 7-0 in Q1)
- Central Noble @ Lakeland: 5 p.m.
- Elkhart Central @ Mishawaka: 7 p.m.
- Plymouth @ Wawasee: 7:30 p.m.
Because of the football postponements, the NLC boys tennis tournament finals have been moved from Concord to NorthWood. Start time is scheduled for 9 a.m. in Nappanee, although this is subject to change depending on the court conditions.
