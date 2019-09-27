Wawasee vs. NorthWood HSFB 9 20 19 pic 06.jpeg

Wawasee junior Kameron Salazar (11) gets shoved out of bounds by NorthWood senior Jerson Sanchez (88) during a Sept. 20 game at NorthWood High School in Nappanee.

 Jeff Douglas | The Goshen News

Numerous area high school football games were postponed to Saturday (today). Here's the updated game times for them:

  • Warsaw @ Goshen: 10 a.m.
  • NorthWood @ Northridge: 11 a.m.
  • Jimtown @ Concord: 12 p.m.
  • Angola @ Fairfield: 4 p.m.
  • West Noble @ Garrett, 4 p.m.
  • Culver @ Elkhart Memorial, 4 p.m. (Memorial leads 7-0 in Q1)
  • Central Noble @ Lakeland: 5 p.m.
  • Elkhart Central @ Mishawaka: 7 p.m.
  • Plymouth @ Wawasee: 7:30 p.m.

Because of the football postponements, the NLC boys tennis tournament finals have been moved from Concord to NorthWood. Start time is scheduled for 9 a.m. in Nappanee, although this is subject to change depending on the court conditions.

Austin Hough can be reached at austin.hough@goshennews.com or at 574-533-2151, ext. 325. Follow him on Twitter at @AustinHoughTGN.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you