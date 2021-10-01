LIGONIER — The path to determine an NECC Big Division champion now has an endpoint: LaGrange.
That’s because Lakeland beat West Noble, 14-11, in football action Friday night in Ligonier. By virtue of Fairfield’s 16-7 win over Garrett on Friday as well, it’ll be the Lakers (3-4, 2-1 NECC Big) against the Falcons (3-4, 2-1 NECC Big) for the division championship next Friday at Lakeland High School.
“This group, they’re so much fun to be around,” Lakeland coach Ryan O’Shea said. “They love each other; they really do, and you can see it every single day. They really care about each other, and this group is very special just for that reason. I’m going to get some credit, but man, these kids played their tails off and they never quit and I never doubt them every single week.”
West Noble entered the game with a 2-1 conference record, meaning a win would have guaranteed them at least a share of the division title. They leave the game with a 3-4 overall record and finish 2-2 in the NECC Big Division.
“If they had told me at the beginning of the season that I had a shot to win (the division) — I’ll take that,” West Noble coach Monte Mawhorter said. “(Lakeland) just did what they needed to do to win.”
Lakeland never trailed against West Noble Friday. The Chargers moved the ball past midfield on the first possession of the game, but then ran into some trouble. After an illegal procedure penalty negated a completion, West Noble quarterback Drew Yates had his next pass attempt intercepted by Lakeland defensive back Caleb Sellers. The senior ran the pass back to the Charger 28-yard line, giving the Lakers great field position for their first offensive drive.
The visitors capitalized on the short field, needing just five plays to end the drive on a one-yard touchdown run from junior quarterback Deion Marshall. The extra point attempt was missed, but Lakeland still had a 6-0 lead halfway through the opening frame.
West Noble countered with a scoring drive that went into the start of the second quarter. The drive stalled at the 16-yard line, but senior Julio Macias came on and drilled a 33-yard field goal to make it a 6-3 contest less than a minute into the second period.
Neither offense could get much going after that, as turnovers ruled the day. West Noble senior Kolby Knox intercepted two Marshall passes in the second quarter, but the Chargers couldn’t capitalize on either of them as it remained a three-point game at halftime.
Lakeland then had a 13-play, 70-yard drive to start the third quarter, chewing off 6:35 off the clock. On a fourth-and-eight from the Charger 10-yard line, though, the West Noble defense made a stand to keep it a one-score game.
Four plays later, the Chargers fumbled a handoff exchange and Lakeland fell on the loose ball. The Lakers drove the ball to the West Noble five-yard line to begin the fourth quarter, but yet again the West Noble defense made a big stop, shutting down Marshall on a fourth-down quarterback sneak attempt with 11:56 remaining in the contest.
It would then only take three plays for the Laker defense to make the biggest play of the game. With West Noble at its 15-yard line, Yates pitched the ball to freshman Seth Pruitt, who bobbled it. The ball hit the ground and kept rolling toward the end zone as players attempted to fall on it. Eventually, Lakeland senior Hunter Miller landed on the ball in the end zone for a Laker touchdown.
A two-point conversion run by Kham Malaivanh extended the visitors’ lead to 14-3 with 10:29 to go in the game.
“(West Noble) got us with the pass, but that’s what we were kind of giving them,” said O’Shea of his team’s defense. “Our defense did a great job of playing together and playing for each other, and they tackled very well. We made them earn every yard, and that’s what you have to do with an offense like (West Noble’s).”
Mawhorter chalked up the game-turning play as the Chargers’ youth showing.
“When you’re playing a freshman and a sophomore, you’re going to have a few of those,” Mawhorter said. “That’s a quarterback that’s a sophomore and a freshman running back that maybe weren’t ready for this yet. And (Pruitt) is coming off an injury after three weeks, and he looked a little rusty.”
West Noble made it a one-score game late when they capped off a 12-play scoring drive with a one-yard touchdown from junior Zach Beers. The running back then caught a two-point conversion pass from Yates to make it a 14-11 game with 1:02 showing on the game clock.
Lakeland recovered the ensuing onside kick attempt, however, and a Mark Burlew 14-yard run two plays later sealed the game for the Lakers.
The victory was the biggest for the Lakers since O’Shea took over the program in 2020. His 2021 team will now get a chance to play for the NECC Big Division championship next week on their home field against the defending division champs in Fairfield. After a chaotic season in the division, whoever wins in LaGrange next week will be the outright division champs.
“That’s everything we worked for,” O’Shea said. “These kids deserve it. They’ve played their tails off all season and put us in this position, and they deserve it. We’ve got one more to do. Like I said earlier this week: this is step one, and we have step two to go. We’re going to host the NECC championship on our field — who would’ve thought it’d be us and Fairfield at the beginning of the year?”
LAKELAND 14, WEST NOBLE 11
Lakeland — 6; 0; 0; 8 — 14
West Noble — 0; 3; 0; 8 — 11
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
L — (6:38) Deion Marshall 1 run (extra point missed)
Second Quarter
W — (11:10) Julio Macias 33 field goal
Third Quarter
No scoring plays
Fourth Quarter
L — (10:29) Hunter Miller fumble recovery in end zone (Kham Malaivanh 2-point run)
W — (1:02) Zach Beers 1 run (Beers 2 point catch from Drew Yates)
