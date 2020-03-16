LAGRANGE — Ryan O’Shea was announced as the new Lakeland head football coach Monday at the school’s board meeting.
O’Shea has most recently coached at Jimtown, serving as the team’s passing game coordinator, quarterbacks coach and head JV coach. The JV team went 15-2 in O’Shea’s three seasons with the Jimmies.
“I’ve been an assistant for 10 years now and I’ve been at a lot of different places that have had success,” O’Shea said. “I’ve gained a lot of experience from a lot of different coaches that have taught me a lot, and I feel like this is just the next step.”
Prior to his time at Jimtown, O’Shea had stops at Monroe Central, Yorktown, Lafayette Central Catholic High School and South Bend St. Joseph High School. He was the running backs and linebackers coach at Lafayette when they won the 2015 Class A state championship.
“Anytime you can bring someone in that has state championship experience, you’re adding to your department’s overall culture and standards,” said Lakeland athletic director Roman Smith in a statement. “Over his time as a coach, Ryan has been a part of several great programs that have winning traditions. He knows what it takes to get a program in alignment with that level of success, and I believe he will do that here at Lakeland.”
While the Lakers struggled to a 2-8 finish last year, O’Shea sees a lot of room to grow. The Lakers were replacing 10 of 11 starters on offense from the 2018 team, providing a lot of youth on that side of the ball.
“The potential is there,” O’Shea said. “This program wants to win, and during my interview process, that was very clear. At a lot of different places, they say they want to win, but I don’t know how much they’re invested in it. Lakeland wants to win, and they want to win now. That’s what we’re going to try to do and that’s what they hired me to do.”
O’Shea is the eighth coach in program history. He replaces Keith Thompson, who stepped down in January after 15 seasons leading the Laker program. Thompson went 82-70 during his time at Lakeland, retiring as the winningest coach in program history.
O’Shea brings a lot of youth to the program, as he is just 30 years old. He hopes his age can be reflected in his coaching style.
“I want to refer to myself — being a millennial, I guess — as being kind of a player’s coach,” O’Shea said. “Being a guy that players can relate to and that they can get along with; somebody they can go to not just for football needs, but for any other kind of need.”
Lakeland ran a triple-option offense under Thompson, a run-heavy system. O’Shea hopes to incorporate a new style of offense to the Lakers.
“We’re going to do what works,” O’Shea said. “We’re going to throw the ball a little bit, we’re going to run the ball a little bit. We’re going to do a lot, and we’re going to want to put up a lot of points. We’re going to be fun, we’re going to change up tempos; we’re going to do a lot of different things that are popular nowadays that kids see on TV.
“We want to keep our mantra of ‘Anchor down,’ but, at the same time, picking up our anchor and moving forward with it and dropping it some place else that may be more fruitful.”
O’Shea has coached on both sides of the ball while being an assistant coach, including being the defensive coordinator at St. Joseph for one season. He thinks his diverse coaching background helps him as he steps into his first varsity head coaching position.
“Being able to call both sides of the ball is going to be very advantageous to be able to keep an eye on both sides of the line of scrimmage,” O’Shea said. “I think that’s the true value of a head coach: he knows what’s happening on both sides of the ball.”
Smith, 28, and O’Shea, 30, provide some youth to the Lakeland athletics scene. The athletic director is eager to work with the new football coach.
“I’m extremely excited to get to work with Ryan,” Smith said. “He aligns with everything we are trying to build here at Lakeland, and that’s very evident. We’re thankful for him and his family as they chose to anchor down with us.”
O’Shea has a wife, Heather, and two sons, Liam, 2, and Connor, 8 months. He is the son of Kevin O’Shea, who ranks 10th in wins among active head coaches in Indiana high school football with 232. The son won’t get to coach against his dad, though, as Kevin coaches Class 6A North Central. Lakeland plays in Class 3A.
The new head coach had a simple message to Lakeland fans after being hired Monday.
“I just want everyone at Lakeland to know that we’re really excited coming in and I’m excited to breathe some life into this program and to get excited about Lakeland Laker football again,” O’Shea said. “I want to see those (stands) filled up on Friday nights.”
