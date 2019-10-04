MIDDLEBURY — Friday night was Homecoming at Northridge High School and senior Caid Lacey was not about to let the Raiders lose.
Lacey scored three touchdowns as Northridge posted a 28-10 Northern Lakes Conference win over the visiting Goshen RedHawks.
Goshen kept things interesting, trailing 7-3 at the end on the first period and 14-3 at halftime.
The RedHawks made it 21-10 with 11:14 left to play in the fourth quarter after a TD by senior Wesley VanHooser. Goshen’s defense then forced the Raiders to turn the ball over on downs on the next possession.
Goshen’s offense took over and drove the ball to the Northridge 15, converting twice on fourth downs — one on a pass by junior QB Colin Turner to senior Ben Wengerd and another on a pass to junior Andrew Pletcher. The drive stalled and a field goal attempt was wide.
Lacey then put the game out of reach for the RedHawks as he scampered right up the heart of the defense for an 80-yard TD run with 4:19 left on the clock.
Lacey also scored on a 1-yard run at 7:43 of the first period and a 72-yarder at 2:51 of the third.
The Raider’s other TD was a 33-yard pass by senior quarterback Oliver Eveler to junior Breckin Judd at 5:45 of the second quarter to put Northridge up 14-3 at intermission.
Goshen’s other points came on a 21-yard field goal by senior Emylio Romo at 4:09 of the opening quarter.
Northridge (4-3 overall, 1-4 in the NLC) travels to Concord next Friday. Goshen (1-6, 0-5) is at Plymouth.
