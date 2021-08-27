GOSHEN — The final score of Friday’s football game will read Goshen 61, South Bend Clay 0.
At face value, it was a blowout win by the RedHawks to improve to 2-0 on the season for the first time since 2016.
Yet all everyone was talking about after the game was a kickoff with four minutes remaining in the contest.
That’s because Goshen sophomore Grace Kercher became the first female athlete in school history to play in a varsity football game. Kercher, a girls soccer player at the school who serves as the junior varsity kicker for the football team, was put into the game to kick off with the RedHawks up 61-0.
Kercher booted the ball into the dark Goshen night, and with it, history was made.
“It feels amazing,” Kercher said. “I don’t even know what to say. It’s just one of the best moments of my life probably.”
The crowd gave a huge ovation when she was introduced, and then an even bigger one once the announcement was made that she was indeed the first female varsity football player in school history.
“Just breathe and see how hard I can kick it,” said Kercher was her mindset setting the ball on the tee. “(The crowd) reaction meant a lot; like, I almost cried. It really motivated me to kick that as hard as I could. It was great. I loved it.”
Goshen coach Kyle Park commended Kercher for her work ethic afterwards.
“Anytime you can make history, it’s a cool thing,” Park said. “I give her a lot of credit: she’s been very proactive with wanting to be apart of it and play. We’ve had soccer players be apart of our team and mostly kick. But she’s very responsible; she’s a good time manager. She’s trying to play both sports, and so I give her a lot of credit. It was exciting for her to get out there, and the way the game unfolded, to be able to put her in — she kicked last Saturday in the JV game, but to come out and play in a varsity game was good for her, good for the kids and good for our fans.”
GOSHEN ROLLS
As for the rest of the game Friday, the only thing that slowed down the Goshen football team was the South Bend Clay bus. Transportation issues for the Colonials delayed their arrival to Foreman Field, pushing the scheduled 7 p.m. kickoff to a 7:22 p.m. start.
Once the ball was put into play, all the RedHawks did was score, finding the end zone seven times in the first quarter alone.
Goshen averaged a touchdown a minute in the first four minutes of the game, capitalizing on four Colonial turnovers for each score. The first one came on a 32-yard interception return by senior Roman Schrock with 11:06 left on the clock. Then, senior Duncan Green scooped up a fumble and ran it into the end zone with 10:12 remaining.
The RedHawks’ first offensive touchdown came after Clay fumbled a kickoff return. Schrock took a handoff and dashed 18 yards to make it a 20-0 contest with 9:21 still showing on the clock in the first frame. Another Colonial fumble on their next drive gave the ball right back to Goshen, and junior quarterback Quinn Bechtel connected with junior wideout Noah Alford for a 33-yard pitch-and-catch score to quickly make it 27-0 in only 3:05 of game time played.
The onslaught continued less than a minute later when Goshen got the ball back off of a Clay punt. This time, it was junior Deecon Hill pitching the ball to Alford, who ran 34 yards down the left sideline to increase the lead to 34.
An offensive lineman then got involved in the scoring next for Goshen. Junior running back Adam Ellison was close to breaking the plane of the goal line when he lost control of the football. A pile-up ensued in the end zone, and the person with possession of the ball ended up being Goshen’s starting left tackle, sophomore Ryan Eldridge. This gave the 6’7”, 260-pounder a touchdown in the official record books.
Goshen scored one more time in the first period on a 17-yard run from Schrock.
The RedHawks eclipsed the half-century mark with 8:37 left in the second quarter on another touchdown run from Schrock, this time from 14 yards out.
Connor Steele added a late touchdown in the fourth quarter, setting up Kercher’s history moment. It was the first 50-plus win for the Goshen program since a 63-6 win over LaSalle in the sectional opener on Oct. 22, 1999.
The focus for Goshen (2-0) now shifts to next week’s Northern Lakes Conference opener against No. 7 (Class 5A) Mishawaka next Friday at home. That ranking is sure to go up for the Cavemen after their impressive 28-0 victory over No. 6 (Class 6A) Elkhart Friday night in the Princess City.
“There’s been for years so much parity in the NLC," Park said. "There’s not an off week, and certainly not against Mishawaka … It should be a great game here next week.”
GOSHEN 61, SOUTH BEND CLAY 0
South Bend Clay — 0; 0; 0; 0 — 0
Goshen — 48; 6; 0; 7 — 61
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
G — (11:06) Roman Schrock 32 interception return (Alex Olguin-Castillo kick)
G — (10:12) Duncan Green 8 fumble recovery return (Olguin-Castillo kick)
G — (9:21): Schrock 18 run (extra point missed)
G — (8:55): Noah Alford 33 pass from Quinn Bechtel (Olguin-Castillo kick)
G — (7:48): Alford 34 pass from Deecon Hill (Olguin-Castillo kick)
G — (5:42) Ryan Eldridge recovers fumble in end zone (Olguin-Castillo kick)
G — (1:07) Schrock 17 run (Olguin-Castillo kick)
Second Quarter
G — (8:37) Schrock 14 run (extra point missed)
Third Quarter
No scoring
Fourth Quarter
G — (5:55) Connor Steele 1 run (Olguin-Castillo kick)
