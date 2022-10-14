JIMTOWN — Presented with a test from South Bend Riley, Jimtown passed while winning a title Friday in Northern Indiana Conference football at Knepp Field.
The Jimmies (7-2, 5-0) earned a 19-7 win against the Wildcats (5-4, 3-2) to take the NIC North-South Division title.
Jimtown opened the season with losses to NorthWood and Concord and has won seven straight. Friday’s win was the third straight against Riley.
The Wildcats could have forged a tie for the division title with a victory.
“We were excited all week to have a great opponent come in and challenge us in areas that we need to get better,” Jimtown coach Cory Stoner said. “We needed to get better in pass coverage. We needed to stretch ourselves offensively.
“It’s a great way to start a postseason.”
Riley closed out Friday’s scoring on a 28-yard touchdown run by junior Robert Nabieu and a extra-point kick by senior Zachary Plugner to make it 19-7 with 7:15 to play.
Nabieu finished with 97 yards on the ground. He gained 312 yards with four touchdowns in a 40-15 Oct. 7 win at Bremen.
“He’s a heck of a ballplayer with great speed,” said Stoner of Nabieu. “(Riley) has a ton of talent over there.”
The Jimmies’ last score was a 14-yard TD run by junior Colin Christman followed by a kick by sophomore Brayden Fox. It was 19-0 at the 11:27 mark of the fourth quarter.
The scoring drive was set up by interception by sophomore Ty Zartman and return to the Jimtown 24. The march continued with a fourth-down conversion — a nine-yard pass from junior Bishop Williams to senior Kaden Rogers.
“Bishop did a nice job completing some passes and Kaden Rogers had an outstanding night receiving,” said Stoner. Williams completed 7-of-11 passes for 66 yards and one touchdown (to Rogers).
The Jimmies were ahead 12-0 at halftime and that was the score at the end of the first quarter.
Following a fumble recovery by Rogers at the Riley 36, the Jimmies went on a drive that resulted in a 22-yard TD pass from Williams to Rogers. A conversion pass attempt failed and Jimtown led 12-0 with 17 second to go in the first quarter.
The Jimmies went up 6-0 at 4:29 of the first period on a 1-yard TD run by senior Conner Watts. A botched snap on the kick resulted in no conversion.
The drive, which started after Wildcats punt, featured a 43-yard run by senior Sam Garner.
All but two of Garner’s team-best 100 rushing yards came in the first half.
Jimtown had three takeaways in the first half. Besides a fumble recovery by Rogers, there was a fumble recovery by senior Connor McPhee and interception by Garner.
Riley coach Darrick Lee talked about his team’s tenacity, especially on defense.
“It’s an attitude and a mindset,” Lee said. “We’re still growing, but the defense gave some great effort. There are some things schematically that we need to clean up. We shouldn’t have given up at least one of those scores.
“We’re still teaching our guys to finish games out and they’re doing that. This is a team that nobody thought would be in a position to play for a division title.”
Rotating junior Dominick Jolley and sophomore Austin White at quarterback, the Wildcats were 5-of-19 passing for 65 yards. White is coming off an injury.
The game featured more than 100 penalty yards against the Jimmies.
Next Friday, Oct. 21, Northridge visits Riley in Class 4A Sectional 18 and South Bend Clay goes to Jimtown in Class 3A Sectional 26.
JIMTOWN 19, SB RILEY 7
Riley 0 0 0 7 — 7
Jimtown 12 0 0 7 — 19
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
J — (4:29) Conner Watts 1 run (run failed)
J — (:17) Kaden Rogers 22 pass from Bishop Williams (pass failed)
Fourth Quarter
J — (11:27) Colin Christman 14 run (Brayden Fox kick)
R — (7:15) Robert Nabieu 28 run (Zachary Pflugner kick)