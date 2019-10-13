20191013-spt-sectionaldrawpic1

Goshen junior quarterback Colin Turner throws the ball as the rain pours down during an cold and rainy evening in Plymouth Friday night.

 Branden Beachy } The Goshen News

GOSHEN — Sectional pairings for the 47th annual IHSAA state football tournament were released Sunday night.

The blind draw for the tourney was conducted at the IHSAA offices in Indianapolis.

First-round sectional games in Class 6A are slated for Friday, Nov. 1 while in Class 5A through 1A games begin on Friday, Oct. 25. Championship contests in all classes are Friday, Nov. 8.

Regionals are Friday, Nov. 15 and semistates Friday, Nov. 22. The state championships at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis are Thanksgiving weekend. The 1A, 3A and 5A games are Friday, Nov. 29 and the 2A, 4A and 6A are Saturday, Nov. 30. Games times for both days are noon, 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Following are the sectional draws involving area football teams. Starting times will be determined at a late date.

CLASS 5A, SECTIONAL 10  

Oct. 25

Elkhart Central (6-2) at South Bend Adams (0-8)

Nov. 1

Elkhart Memorial (2-6) at Mishawaka (6-2)

Concord (7-1) at Central-Adams winner

CLASS 5A, Sectional 11

Nov. 1

Fort Wayne Northrop (4-4) at Goshen (1-7)

Fort Wayne Dwenger (7-1) at Fort Wayne North (4-4)

CLASS 4A, SECTIONAL 19

East Noble (8-0) at Northridge (4-4)

Columbia City (4-4) at DeKalb (7-1)

Wawasee (1-7) at NorthWood (5-3)

Angola (4-4) at Leo (7-1)

CLASS 3A, SECTIONAL 26

Tippecanoe Valley (6-2) at South Bend Washington (6-2)

Garrett (2-6) at Jimtown (4-4)

Lakeland (2-6) at Mishawaka Marian (7-1)

West Noble (8-0) at John Glenn (3-5)

CLASS 2A, Sectional 35

Whitko (0-8) at Prairie Heights (1-7)

Fairfield (4-4) at Bluffton (6-2)

Central Noble (2-6) at Fort Wayne Luers (2-6)

Eastside (6-2) at Woodlan (3-5)

Greg Keim can be reached at greg.keim@goshennews.com or 574-533-2151, ext. 326. Follow Greg on Twitter @gkeim_TGN

