GOSHEN — Sectional pairings for the 47th annual IHSAA state football tournament were released Sunday night.
The blind draw for the tourney was conducted at the IHSAA offices in Indianapolis.
First-round sectional games in Class 6A are slated for Friday, Nov. 1 while in Class 5A through 1A games begin on Friday, Oct. 25. Championship contests in all classes are Friday, Nov. 8.
Regionals are Friday, Nov. 15 and semistates Friday, Nov. 22. The state championships at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis are Thanksgiving weekend. The 1A, 3A and 5A games are Friday, Nov. 29 and the 2A, 4A and 6A are Saturday, Nov. 30. Games times for both days are noon, 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Following are the sectional draws involving area football teams. Starting times will be determined at a late date.
CLASS 5A, SECTIONAL 10
Oct. 25
Elkhart Central (6-2) at South Bend Adams (0-8)
Nov. 1
Elkhart Memorial (2-6) at Mishawaka (6-2)
Concord (7-1) at Central-Adams winner
CLASS 5A, Sectional 11
Nov. 1
Fort Wayne Northrop (4-4) at Goshen (1-7)
Fort Wayne Dwenger (7-1) at Fort Wayne North (4-4)
CLASS 4A, SECTIONAL 19
East Noble (8-0) at Northridge (4-4)
Columbia City (4-4) at DeKalb (7-1)
Wawasee (1-7) at NorthWood (5-3)
Angola (4-4) at Leo (7-1)
CLASS 3A, SECTIONAL 26
Tippecanoe Valley (6-2) at South Bend Washington (6-2)
Garrett (2-6) at Jimtown (4-4)
Lakeland (2-6) at Mishawaka Marian (7-1)
West Noble (8-0) at John Glenn (3-5)
CLASS 2A, Sectional 35
Whitko (0-8) at Prairie Heights (1-7)
Fairfield (4-4) at Bluffton (6-2)
Central Noble (2-6) at Fort Wayne Luers (2-6)
Eastside (6-2) at Woodlan (3-5)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.