The IHSAA released the sectional brackets for the upcoming football tournament Sunday evening, which is set to begin on Friday, Oct. 22.
The top match amongst The Goshen News coverage area teams is in Sectional 19 of Class 4A, where Northridge (5-3) will travel to Nappanee to take on the NorthWood Panthers (4-4) in a quarterfinal contest. The two teams faced off on Sept. 24, with the Panthers dominating the Raiders, 42-8, in Middlebury. Northridge was down to its third-string quarterback going into the game, though, and even had to play running back Tagg Gott at the QB position during that game.
The winner of the Northridge-NorthWood game will face the winner of the Angola (2-6) at Columbia City (4-4) contest. In Sectional 19, the favorite is Leo, who is 8-0 and ranked No. 2 in Class 4A currently. Leo will play East Noble (6-2) in the first round, with the winner of that game facing DeKalb (1-7) or Wawasee (1-7). The Warriors will host the Barons in a first-round matchup in Syracuse.
In Class 5A, Sectional 10 is highlighted by three ranked teams: No. 7 Concord (7-1), No. 10 Mishawaka (6-2) and No. 13 Michigan City (6-2). The 7th-ranked Minutemen will be the only team of the six-team sectional to have to win three games to win a championship, as Michigan City and Mishawaka both drew first-round byes.
Concord will host LaPorte (2-6) to start Sectional 10 festivities, with the winner of that game hosting Mishawaka in the semifinals. The other first round game in the sectional features Goshen (3-5) hosting South Bend Adams (3-5). The winner of that contest will welcome Michigan City to town in the semifinals on Oct. 29.
In the Class 3A, Sectional 26 bracket, both TGN teams will be on the road in the quarterfinals when Lakeland (3-5) visits John Glenn (3-4) and West Noble (3-5) heads to Baugo to take on No. 14 Jimtown (6-2).
Finally, the Northeast Corner Conference Big Division champs, Fairfield (4-4), drew a tough assignment to begin Sectional 35 in Class 2A when they have to go visit No. 1 Fort Wayne Bishop Luers (8-0). The Knights are the heavy favorite to win the sectional and one of the favorites to win the Class 2A title overall. Luers ended Fairfield’s season last year with a 49-12 victory over the Falcons in Benton.
2021 IHSAA FOOTBALL SECTIONAL BRACKETS — For Goshen News area teams
(All games will start at either 7:00 or 7:30 p.m., depending on location)
(Full brackets can be found online at ihsaa.org)
CLASS 5A, SECTIONAL 10 (6 teams)
Quarterfinals, Oct. 22: South Bend Adams (3-5) at Goshen (3-5); LaPorte (2-6) at No. 7 Concord (7-1).
Semifinals, Oct. 29: No. 13 Michigan City (6-2) at Adams/Goshen winner; No. 10 Mishawaka (6-2) at LaPorte/Concord winner.
Final, Nov. 5.
CLASS 4A, SECTIONAL 19 (8 teams)
Quarterfinals, Oct. 22: DeKalb (1-7) at Wawasee (1-7); No. 2 Leo (8-0) at East Noble (5-2); Northridge (5-3) at NorthWood (4-4); Angola (2-6) at Columbia City (4-4).
Semifinals, Oct. 29: DeKalb/Wawasee winner vs. Leo/East Noble winner; Northridge/NorthWood winner vs. Angola/Columbia City winner.
Final: Nov. 5.
CLASS 3A, SECTIONAL 26 (8 teams)
Quarterfinals, Oct. 22: Lakeland (3-5) at John Glenn (3-4); West Noble (3-5) at No. 14 Jimtown (6-2); No. 16 Mishawaka Marian (5-3) at South Bend Washington (3-3); No. 7 Tippecanoe Valley (8-0) at Garrett (4-4).
Semifinals, Oct. 29: Lakeland/John Glenn winner vs. West Noble/Jimtown winner; Mishawaka Marian/Washington winner vs. Tippecanoe Valley/Garrett winner.
Final: Nov. 5.
CLASS 2A, SECTIONAL 35 (8 teams)
Quarterfinals, Oct. 22: Bluffton (3-5) at No. 5 Eastside (8-0); Whitko (1-7) at No. 14 Central Noble (6-2); Fairfield (4-4) at No. 1 Fort Wayne Bishop Luers (8-0); Prairie Heights (3-5) at Woodlan (3-5).
Semifinals, Oct. 29: Bluffton/Eastside winner vs. Whitko/Central Noble winner; Fairfield/Bishop Luers winner vs. Prairie Heights/Woodlan winner.
Final: Nov. 5.
