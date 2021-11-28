INDIANAPOLIS — It only seemed fitting that Micah Hochstetler recorded the first tackle of the game Saturday after not playing for 11 weeks.
The Northridge senior’s season appeared to be over after an ankle injury sustained in a week four victory over Plymouth forced him to have surgery. An extended playoff for the Raiders that ended in the Class 4A state championship game Saturday, though, allowed Hochstetler enough time to rehab and get cleared to play for Northridge against Mount Vernon. He became eligible to play Tuesday, nearly 11 weeks after initially sustaining the injury.
Although the Raiders lost 45-14 to finish as 4A runners-up, Hochstetler was just happy to be out there playing again with his teammates.
“I couldn’t have ever expected this,” said Hochstetler after the game. “I knew God was good, but I just never thought that I’d be able to play again. It’s just crazy. I’m so thankful.”
Hochstetler was a dynamic player for Northridge before his injury, starting at quarterback and safety in the first four games. While he didn’t play on offense for the Raiders against the Marauders, he started in the defensive secondary for Northridge. He ended up having a productive day overall, recording eight tackles, which was second most on the team. He also had the aforementioned first defensive tackle for Northridge to start the game.
“It was kind of like, ‘OK, I’m playing. This is awesome,’” said Hochstetler on what was going through his mind when he made his first tackle.
Northridge coach Chad Eppley shared last week just how important Hochstetler had been to the team throughout the year, even without putting on the pads or a helmet for the majority of it.
“When we started (the season), it was nice because Micah would run the plays, and we would talk about how it went, what he felt, if he liked something here, if he’d rather do this; you know, kind of feed off each other,” Eppley said. “We kind of gave each other ideas, and stuff like that. And then, even after he got hurt, we’d still go back and he’d be there at practice every day, saying, ‘Hey, what do you think about this?’
“It’s been huge. I trust him. He knows football, so if he likes something, we’re going to try it and see how it looks.”
Being able to share the field in full uniform with his teammates once again was what was most important for Hochstetler, especially with his fellow senior classmates.
“It means a lot,” Hochstetler said. “It just means a lot more getting that last snap with all my senior teammates. We’ve created such a bond over the years.”
Northridge may have lost Saturday, but by making it this deep into the playoffs, it set a precedent for future Raider teams. Being part of that legacy also means a lot to Hochstetler.
“There’s so many emotions,” Hochstetler said. “Just playing with my brothers all of the time; they’re the best teammates I could ever ask for. It’s also exciting for the upcoming years. Coach Eppley says to treat this like a (benchmark); like, we can make it to state every year. We don’t just have to be some crappy NLC team.”
