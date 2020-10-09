GOSHEN — In a rare October non-conference football game, Goshen struggled to keep up with the size and strength of No. 11 (Class 5A) Lafayette Harrison Friday night, falling to the Raiders, 49-7, at Foreman Field.
“I wish we would’ve played better, obviously,” Goshen coach Kyle Park said. “Them coming up was going to be a challenge. Obviously, you hate to lose ball games. Hopefully we got out of here not too beat up.”
Harrison scored on its first six possessions of the game. Four of those were scored by senior running back Omarion Dixon, who caught a 61-yard touchdown to make it 21-0 late in the first quarter, then had rushing touchdowns of 18, one and 21 yards on the ensuing drives to stretch the lead to 42-0 midway through the third quarter.
Dixon finished the game with 105 rushing yards, 61 receiving and the four total touchdowns.
“I think we didn’t tackle well,” Park said. “We knew that (Dixon) was a load, and we tried to hit him high. That’s not what we taught all week, and it cost us.”
The Raiders scored less than a minute into the game when junior running back Kenny Sims bolted 51 yards on the second play from scrimmage to put Harrison ahead 7-0 just 51 seconds into the contest. After a three-and-out from the Goshen offense, the Raiders doubled their lead on a 39-yard touchdown run by junior quarterback Tyler Knoy with 7:34 remaining in the first period.
Goshen would get its offense moving on its second drive of the contest. Senior quarterback Colin Turner avoided a sack on a 4th-and-3 from the Raider 47-yard line, gaining 15 yards on a run to the 32. A 15-yard gain on the next play then set up the RedHawks with a 1st-and-10 at the Harrison 17.
After an incomplete pass on first down, Turner rolled out for a pass on second down. As it looked like Turner was going to run the ball, he flipped it ahead to junior tight end Jordan Williams, who appeared to take the pass inside the 10-yard line.
Unfortunately, Turner was passed the line of scrimmage when he threw the ball, which is a penalty. Instead of having a 3rd-and-short, Goshen was tasked with a 3rd-and-15 from the 22-yard line.
“You hate that it happened, but Colin is a competitor,” Park said. “He’s trying to make a play. He knows we haven’t stopped them and we’ve got a drive going. We tell the kids all the time that we don’t want physical mistakes, but the mental mistakes, we can’t tolerate. He’ll learn from that. I love the kid’s heart; just an unfortunate situation it stalled that drive.”
A short run on third down and an incomplete pass on fourth down resulted in zero points being scored for the RedHawks.
A running clock took place for the entire second half since Harrison led 35-0 at halftime. One the Raiders went up 42-0, most of the backups were put into the game for both teams. Sophomore Quinn Bechtel took over at quarterback for Goshen, completing 3-of-7 passes for 19 yards and an interception. He was under center for the RedHawk scoring drive late in the game, which was capped off by a one-yard touchdown run from sophomore Ruben Lopez.
Since Bechtel plays numerous positions for Goshen, Park wanted to get him some game reps at a position he may be playing next season for the RedHawks.
“He plays defense, he’s our returner, he plays tailback, he plays a little receiver,” said Park of Bechtel. “In practice, you can’t get enough reps to get good and run our whole offense, so just trying to get him some game reps at quarterback. This game was over, so I just wanted to get him some reps and see what he can do. He’s pretty good with the ball in his hands.”
Goshen falls to 1-4 on the season. They finish the regular season next Friday on the road against Wawasee. It’ll be a battle between two teams looking for their first Northern Lakes Conference wins of the season.
“We need to find out the character of our team right now,” Park said. “We’re going to have to lick our wounds and come back to work. We’re going to find out if we’re fighters or not.”
LAFAYETTE HARRISON 49, GOSHEN 7
Lafayette Harrison — 21; 14; 7; 7 — 49
Goshen — 0; 0; 0; 7 — 7
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
L — (11:09) Kenny Sims 51 run (David Ramierez kick)
L — (7:34) Tyler Knoy 39 run (Ramierez kick)
L — (0:35) Omarion Dixon 61 pass from Knoy (Ramierez kick)
Second Quarter
L — (7:21) Dixon 18 run (Ramierez kick)
L — (1:37) Dixon 1 run (Ramierez kick)
Third Quarter
L — (7:49) Dixon 21 run (Ramierez kick)
Fourth Quarter
L — (9:25) Brayden Conklin 7 run (Ramierez kick)
G — (1:21) Ruben Foster 1 run (Isaac Sawatzky kick)
