BENTON — Fairfield flexed its collective Flexbone muscles on the way to a Class 2A sectional-opening football win.
The Falcons, ranked No. 7 by The Associated Press, got 125 rushing yards and one touchdown from fullback Johnathan Estep and 115 yards and four TD’s from quarterback Cory Lantz on Friday.
Fairfield beat Central Noble 38-12 on a soggy field.
“The belly play was there,” said Falcons coach Matt Thacker. “We kept it simple. It was rainy. It was sloppy. It took away the mesh point. It was a simple give. All you do is block down and kick out.
“I’m pretty sure we ran that play 95% of the time in the second half.
When Carson Abramson got dinged up in the first half, Estep did most of his damage after intermission.
“Johnathan did a really good job,” said Thacker. “He ran hard and protected the football.”
Fairfield produced 20 first downs — 18 on the ground — while the Cougars picked up seven of their 10 by the run.
Fort Wayne Luers (4-6) comes to Fairfield (9-0) in the second round of the playoffs Oct. 30.
The Falcons led Central Noble 22-0 at halftime thanks to scoring runs of 1, 38 and 1 by Lantz. The first score came on the game’s opening drive at 7:54 of the first quarter. The second at 8:39 of the second period was followed a punt by the Cougars.
Quinn Kitson scored 2-point runs after the first two touchdowns.
The third Fairfield TD with 16.6 seconds before halftime came after a fumble recovery by Fairfield’s Andrew Zook.
Central Noble (5-5) got on the scoreboard on the first drive of the third quarter with Clayton Kirkpatrick running the last 23 yards to make it 22-6 at 9:58 of the third quarter.
Estep’s 26-yard TD gallop and Lantz conversion at 7:07 of the third quarter answered the Cougar score and the Falcons went up 30-6.
After a fumble recovery by Central Noble on fourth down, the visitors mounted a drive that concluded with a 15-yard TD run by Kirkpatrick at 11:23 of the fourth period to make it 30-12.
Lantz capped the scoring with a 3-yard TD run and 2-point run with 7:54 to go.
Besides Zook, Brenan Hochstetler also pounced on a Cougar fumble. The visitors muffled the ball six times to Fairfield’s three.
The game marked the second played between the Northeast Corner Conference foes. Fairfield topped Central Noble 32-6 on Sept. 4 in Albion. The Falcons pulled away after leading 14-6 at halftime.
FAIRFIELD 38, CENTRAL NOBLE 12
Central Noble 0 0 6 6 — 38
Fairfield 8 14 8 8 — 12
Scoring First Quarter
F — (7:54) Cory Lantz 1 run; Quinn Kitson run.
Second Quarter
F — (8:39) Lantz 38 run; Kitson run.
F — (:16.6) Lantz 1 run; run failed.
Third Quarter
CN — (9:58) Clayton Kirkpatrick 23 run; run failed.
F — (7:07) Jonathan Estep 26 run; Lantz run.
Fourth Quarter
CN — (11:23) Kirkpatrick 15 run; run failed.
F — (7:54) Lantz 3 run; Lantz run.
