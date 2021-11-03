MIDDLEBURY — A year ago, Tagg Gott was a sophomore at Schoolcraft High School in Michigan, playing as a running back and linebacker on the school’s football team.
Fast forward to today, and Gott is now leading the Northridge Raiders at quarterback into the IHSAA Class 4A Sectional 19 championship game this Friday against No. 2 Leo.
What makes the journey for Gott almost more improbable is the fact he didn’t start at quarterback for the Raiders until the final weekend of the regular season. He’s only played at the position for three full games, but he has sparked his team to two sectional victories the last two weeks and a chance to host the undefeated Lions Friday night in Middlebury.
“I was kind of scared at first, but once I got the reps through the week and stuff, I kind of settled in to it,” said Gott of transitioning to quarterback. “I talked to my dad (Chip) about it, and I just had to go out there and play my game. … We were just talking and he said, ‘You’ve just got to go out there and play football.’”
Gott said he played some quarterback his freshman year at Schoolcraft, but moved into a running back/linebacker role his sophomore year. That’s the positions Gott played this season as well before the injury bug bit Northridge.
Senior Micah Hochstetler was the starting quarterback for the Raiders to begin the season, getting off to a sensational start. Northridge was 3-0 through three weeks, with double-digit wins over South Bend Adams, South Bend St. Joseph and Wawasee.
They were cruising in their week four game against Plymouth as well before Hochstetler’s season was cut abruptly short. An ankle injury sidelined the star player after three-and-a-half games, and surgery was chosen for the senior. While the Raiders went on to beat the Rockies and improve to 4-0, Hochstetler's year was done with 351 passing yards and seven touchdown passes to go along with 140 rushing yards and two rushing scores.
“He wants to play some sort of sport in college, and if he would’ve kept going on the injury, he wouldn’t have been able to do anything in the future," said Northridge coach Chad Eppley on Sept. 17 following a 36-3 loss to Warsaw in week five.
Not only did Hochstetler get injured against Plymouth, but in the lead-up to the game against Warsaw, backup quarterback Qade Carrington was sidelined as part of COVID-19 contact tracing. This meant third-string QB Conner Roth was put in the signal caller position, limiting what Northridge could do on offense at the time.
To make matters worse, Carrington was still out in week six when Northridge face off with NorthWood. During that game against the Panthers, Roth was injured, meaning there were no true quarterbacks available on the roster for the Raiders. Given Gott played the position as freshman at Schoolcraft, he was thrust into the role as an emergency option. NorthWood beat up on Northridge, 42-8, that night to send the Raiders to a 3-2 record.
Carrington returned in week seven against Goshen and led Northridge to a win, but then struggled in week eight against Concord. The junior went 4-of-12 passing for 47 yards and an interception in a 40-7 loss to the Minutemen in Dunlap. Gott actually threw five passes in the game as well, completing one for a 57-yard touchdown to senior Clint Walker that would prove to be the only points for Northridge in the contest.
With his team sitting a 5-3 and no chance at winning the Northern Lakes Conference going into the regular season finale against Mishawaka, Eppley decided to try Gott out at quarterback full-time to see what they had with him at that position.
“Once Micah went down, we repped him more at quarterback a little bit just to make sure we had a backup,” Eppley said. “He was doing a good job, and really, we just wanted to put the ball in a playmaker’s hands.”
After a full week of practice at the position, Gott started against the highly-touted Cavemen. Northridge would lose the game 58-14, but Gott put up solid numbers in his performance. He went 8-of-15 passing for 129 yards, a touchdown pass and an interception. He also ran the ball four times for 20 yards.
“I felt like I played well in the first half,” said Gott of the Mishawaka game. “It was a close game in the first half, and then we kind of came out (in the second half) and things didn’t go quite the way we wanted.”
The first week of the playoffs brought a rematch for Northridge against NorthWood, the game where Gott had to play quarterback in an emergency. That was not the case this time around, as the junior had a full week to prepare for the Panthers’ defense.
That preparation paid off, as Gott had the best performance of any Northridge quarterback so far this season. He threw for 260 yards and a touchdown, then added 27 carries for 87 yards and three rushing scores to lead the Raiders to a 28-7 win over the Panthers. It was a 55-point turnaround from the regular season matchup between the teams just four weeks prior.
“I was way more comfortable,” said Gott of the second NorthWood game. “That Mishawaka game really prepared me, and like I said, that full week of practice just made me comfortable out there. I was playing football and having fun.”
Gott continued that high level of play in the sectional semifinal win over Columbia City last week. He passed for 149 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 114 yards and three scores to lead the Raiders to a 35-21 victory over the Eagles.
For the season, Gott is 40-of-78 passing for 695 yards and five touchdowns. On the ground, he has 156 carries for 801 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.
“I just don’t overthink it,” Gott said. “I try not to overthink it and I just go out there and have fun; play football, really.”
Gott and the Raiders will face their biggest challenge this Friday when they play No. 2 Leo. The Lions have only allowed 13.2 points per game this season and have an average margin of victory of 29 points. Northridge was the underdogs two weeks ago against NorthWood as well, so this is a position Gott and the Raiders are comfortable being in.
“I kind of look at it like the NorthWood game,” said Gott of this week’s game. “Everyone had us losing, and we just went out there and played football. I’m kind of treating it the same way: I’m going out there, playing football and having fun. I’m going to go out there Friday and do my best to help this team win.”
