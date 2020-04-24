GOSHEN — Zach Swallow made the most of his one high school football season playing defense for the Goshen RedHawks, parlaying the experience into a college scholarship at Trine University in Angola.
Swallow made the announcement Thursday night in a press conference that was held on Zoom due to the COVID-19 shutdown.
“I really like the smaller campus at Trine. When I went to Grand Valley State, the campus was so spread out,” Swallow said. “I really like the coaches at Trine. They put a lot of focus on the athletes. They care about the athletes.”
Swallow was recruited as a defensive tackle.
The Trine Thunder are coming off a 5-5 (2-5 in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) season for coach Troy Abbs. He has been at Trine since Jan. 1, 2015, after spending eight years at Carroll High School and one at East Noble.
Abbs led the Thunder to a 10-1 mark in 2018. The lone loss was to St. Norbert, 31-7, in the NCAA DIII national tournament. It was the second consecutive season the Thunder went undefeated during the regular season and won the MIAA championship.
“Trine is a great fit for Zach. Coach Abbs told me Zach was a big signing for Trine,” Goshen football coach Kyle Park said.
The coronavirus pandemic that has caused almost all of the sporting world to shutdown didn’t really change the selection process much for Swallow.
“Zach committed to Trine in February and was scheduled to sign with the Thunder on March 17. The signing had to be canceled, so we had to get creative with the Zoom meeting,” Zach’s mother Wendy Swallow said.
LEARNING CURVE
There will be an adjustment process going from high school football to the college game.
“Zach is probably not going to have to play the first season, but that will give him time to get in the weight room and learn about the game at this level,” Park said. “But you never know. We had a lineman from Goshen, Mitchell Watts, who wasn’t expecting to play his freshman year. Mitchell ended up playing right away. If that happens with Zach, I know he will be ready for it.
“The biggest adjustment is going to be the speed of the game.”
Swallow played in the offensive line until playing on both sides of the ball in the 2019 season for the RedHawks.
“This past season was really the only time we used Zach on defense,” Goshen assistant coach Allen Hodge said. “We have a saying of alignment, assignment and pursuit on defense and Zach took to that. He became a mainstay in our defensive line.”
Swallow finished the 2019 season with 12 solo tackles and nine assists. He had a season-high three tackles against the Northridge Raiders and a season-high three assists in the game with the Wawasee Warriors.
“Zach will be a great DIII player,” Goshen assistant coach Jody Weldy said. “Football at this level is different and it will be good for him if he can take the first year to learn the game. That will give him time to learn new techniques and how the coaching staff at Trine calls their signals.”
FAMILIAR FACE
Among his teammates at Trine will be former Goshen RedHawk offensive lineman Brandon Chavez, who will be a sophomore when Trine is scheduled to open the 2020 season by hosting the Manchester Spartans on Sept. 3.
Other area players on the Thunder roster are sophomore defensive lineman Hunter Hlutke (Wawasee), senior offensive lineman Chance Wilson (Concord), junior outside linebacker Jacob Yoder (Concord) and sophomore wide receiver Kyran Pearson (Elkhart Central).
Other schools in the MIAA are Adrian, Albion, Alma, Finlandia, Hope, Kalamazoo and Olivet.
Hope was another school Swallow considered.
“It was close between the two,” Swallow said.
One of the final deciding factors for Trine was Swallow’s choice of study.
“I plan to study physical therapy,” Swallow said. “Trine has a really good program.”
Swallow plans to get a doctorate.
“At Trine, Zach can do all six years of his study,” Wendy Swallow said. “ Being able to do all six years of study at one school was a big factor.”
Zach’s parents are Brian and Wendy Swallow. He has a 17-year-old sister Madalyne.
