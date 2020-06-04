GOSHEN — The opportunity to play football and still have his choice of study is why Goshen High School senior Ben Wengerd is continuing the growing trend of RedHawks heading to Trine University.
Wengerd’s announcement Wednesday evening made him the third RedHawk player from this past season to commit to the Thunder football program and the fourth over the last two years.
Lineman Zach Swallow and wide receiver Wesley VanHooser from the 2019 team are the other two recent commits while Brandon Chavez was the 2018 signee.
“Trine is a great school and has a great football program,” Goshen football coach Kyle Park said. “(Coach) Troy Abbs does things the right way at Trine. I’m happy for Ben and anxious to see how the next four years go for him.”
Wengerd plans to study communications at Trine.
“My goal is to go into sports media of some kind whether it is writing or podcasting. I love doing things like that,” he said. “The final choice came down to Trine and Indiana University. I really wanted to keep playing football and when I found out there was a chance to do both at Trine that was the way I went.”
Goshen assistant coach Chris Cotton feels Wengerd made the right decision.
“It’s awesome Ben is going to a smaller school. He will get more hands-on experience than at a bigger school,” Cotton said.
Cotton, a 1987 Wawasee High School graduate who played on the Warriors’ 1985 Class 3A state runner-up team, shared how broadcasting transitioned into coaching for him.
“I was broadcasting the Wawasee football games and after my criticizing the coach he called me in for a meeting. We talked and he offered me a job,” Cotton shared.
The 6-0 foot, 175-pound Wengerd played wide receiver and cornerback for the RedHawks last season. He caught six passes for 106 yards with a long gain of 45 yards against the Warsaw Tigers. He made four tackles on defense with two of them being against the Wawasee Warriors.
“Ben has a strong work ethic and will make the best of any situation,” Park said. “He is going to have to stay positive and adapt to a lot of situations.”
“Ben has good hands and can catch the ball,” Cotton added. “I can’t think of many times he dropped the ball.”
Wengerd explained that he sat down with Abbs and the Thunder coach asked him which side of the ball he preferred to play on.
“I told him my choice was wide receiver,” Wengerd said. “Playing on offense comes more naturally to me. On defense, I have to think too much and that slows me down.”
Trine is an NCAA DIII program that plays in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association. The Thunder is scheduled to open the season by hosting Manchester on Thursday, Sept. 3.
“My speed has to get better and I need to play at a more physical level in college,” Wengerd said. “Also my stock blocking needs to improve. Stock blocking is on the outside where the wideout needs to stay between the offensive player and defensive back.”
Ben’s dad, Doug Wengerd, is pleased with his son’s selection.
“Ben went back and forth all last winter about where to go to school,” Doug said. “When we visited the Trine campus we were both impressed. The school has a very good academic program and that is more important than football. As excited as I am to watch Ben play four more years of football, that is secondary to his academics.”
Goshen assistant coach Jody Weldy is also pleased with the choice. Weldy is a Northridge High School graduate who played football at Manchester.
“Ben has good height and size to play at the DIII level,” Weldy said. “At wide receiver, he is not a blazer but his work ethic will make up for that. I look for him to have a good career at Trine.”
Park described Wengerd as the ultimate program guy.
“Ben is the type of player you like to have in your program,” the coach said. “He does what is asked of him without complaining. He understands his role and does it.
“One thing I have told him is that he is going to be a freshman again and will have to learn a new system. It’s a process, but if he trusts in the process, it will pay off.”
