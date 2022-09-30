GOSHEN — An injury-riddle Goshen squad shuffled its lineup Friday and rallied past Plymouth, 7-6, in Northern Lakes Conference football at Foreman Field.
Sophomore Elliot Frey tossed a 6-yard touchdown pass to senior Noah Alford with 1:08 to go on fourth-down-and-goal, and senior Andey Martinez tacked on the extra point. The RedHawks then survived a furious late rally by the Rockies in the final 68 seconds.
Junior Hampton Rivera caused a fumble and junior Laish Litwiller pounced on the loose ball at the Goshen 19-yard-line with 39 seconds to go and the hosts salted away with the win on homecoming.
The RedHawks moved to 2-5 overall and 2-3 in the NLC while Plymouth fell to 0-7 and 0-5. The Rockies have lost 18 straight dating back to 2020.
Friday’s winning drive began at the Plymouth 47 and featured Frey connecting on 3-of-4 passes and rushing for 13 yards. He finished the night 12-of-20 for 66 yards (nine for 35 to Alford) with two interceptions (Plymouth junior Miles Hanyzewski in the first half and senior Trey O’Leary in the second half).
Frey also accounted for 42 of the RedHawks’ 63 ground yards. Five of Goshen’s seven first down came through the air.
Frey was named the starting quarterback on Thursday night.
Senior Quinn Bechtel broke his collarbone last week in the Concord game and is out for the rest of the season. Through six weeks, Bechtel had 96 of the RedHawks’ 98 passing attempts and a team-leading 57 rushes.
Junior Gage Worthman was tabbed to start early in the week, but had emergency surgery for appendicitis Thursday and did not dress.
“He is our utility man,” said RedHawks coach Tom Wogomon of Frey. “So far this year he’s played tight end, running back and now quarterback. He’s played defensive end and linebacker.”
Wogomon estimates there were about 31 players in uniform in grades 10 through 12.
“You talk about the resiliency of this group,” Wogomon said. “It’s just been week after week after week of discouragement. I’m proud of how our guys battled back to get it done. It was definitely ugly.”
Sophomore quarterback Xander Ramirez had the Rockies moving deep into Goshen territory at the time of the fumble. He finished the night 17-of-26 passing for 128 yards and ran for 111 yards. Junior Max Lewandowski caught five passes for 34 yards and sophomore Kaden Milliser six for 33.
Plymouth went into the fourth quarter ahead 6-0 and that was the score at halftime.
The Adam Handley-coached Rockies gained 140 yards in the first half — 118 in the air as Ramirez completed 13-of-18 passes. Plymouth collected five of eight first downs in the first two periods via the pass.
There was one first-half turnover — a fumble recovery by Hanyzewski at the Plymouth 40 in the second quarter.
Goshen gained 60 first-half yards, including 13 rushing by both Frey and Elliott. The RedHawks gained two first downs — one rushing and one passing.
The Rockies tallied the game’s first points on their second possession.
Plymouth stopped Goshen on downs at the Goshen 36 and six plays later the Rockies were in the end zone with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Ramirez to Lewandowski with :08 left in the first quarter. The extra-point kick failed. The score came on fourth down-and-3. Plymouth converted three of its first four fourth-down attempts.
Next Friday, Northridge goes to Plymouth and Goshen visits Warsaw.
GOSHEN 7, PLYMOUTH 6
Plymouth — 6; 0; 0; 0 — 6
Goshen — 0; 0; 0; 7 — 7
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
P — (:08) Max Lewandowski 12 pass from Xander Ramirez (kick failed)
Fourth Quarter
G — (1:08) Noah Alford 6 pass from Elliot Frey (Andey Martinez kick)