The 1999 Goshen High School football season looked like a promising one with 21 letterwinners, including 11 starters, returning from a team that had worked its way up to the No. 1 ranking in the Class 4A poll during the previous season’s campaign.
The Redskins didn’t disappoint their faithful fans by compiling a 12-3 record that culminated in a state runner-up finish. Goshen advanced through the playoffs, winning sectional, regional and semistate crowns, before a 24-21 loss to the Indianapolis Cathedral Fighting Irish in the state finale at the RCA Dome in Indianapolis.
“I’m proud of this whole team. They were great teammates, It was a long and rewarding season and I will miss everything about Goshen football. What it taught me the most was pride,” said senior fullback Dan Yoder as he addressed a crowd of about 500 fans who turned out to honor the team the Tuesday night after the state championship game in a Goshen News article from Dec. 1, 1999.
Goshen gave the Irish about all they could handle in the contest, leading most of the way before the Irish scored with :52 remaining to earn, at that time, the program’s fifth state title. Cathedral has a total of 12 state championships heading into the 2019 season.
EARLY OPPORTUNITES
Goshen took a 14-7 first-quarter lead on a 1-yard touchdown run by senior Tom Mikel and a 6-yard TD reception by Dan Yoder from quarterback Andy Yoder.
The Redskins went up 21-7 at halftime on a second TD run by Mikel. That was the last of the Goshen points. Cathedral closed the gap to 21-17 by the end of the third before taking the lead for the first time on a 2-yard run by Otis Shannon.
“I honestly feel fortunate to be walking out of here with a victory. Goshen made all the big plays in the first half and took advantage our mistakes,” said Cathedral coach Rick Streiff in a Nov. 28, 1999, Goshen News article. “In the second half we did a better job and capitalized on our opportunities.”
Brad Park, father of current Goshen coach Kyle Park, was the leader of the Redskin program in 1999.
“We didn’t have the lead when it counted,” the coach said in the same News article. “But I wouldn’t trade this group for anything. Not many people gave us much of a chance in this game and I think we showed them what Goshen football is all about.
“Until Cathedral took the lead we had them on their heels.”
The 1999 Goshen squad was 4-2 at one point in the season after a close 16-15 win over Concord sandwiched between losses to NorthWood (31-17) and Warsaw (41-7). The Redskins took an eight-game winning streak into the state championship.
Seniors on the team were Schuyler Barkes, Brian Cotherman, Matt Farrell, Sean Fredrickson, Mike Hochstetler, Bob Hooley, Justin Leatherman, Tom Judd, Ryan Lewallen, Adam Lovely, Brian McKee, Vicente Mejia, Cameron Nissley, Carlos Ortega, Kevin Park, Jeremy Price, Robert Swank, Jeremy Swonger, Matt Taylor, Eric Wiese, Andy Yoder and Dan Yoder.
Juniors were Kahlil Alkattan, Josh Barton, Andrew Bushong, Randy Eaton, Philip Gran, Mike Grover, Eric Hershberger, Aaron Holderman, Nick Kovarik, Tom Mikel, Jeremy Miller, Greg Mueller, Ron Rinkenberg, Kevin Russell, Brandon Schrock, Aaron Slagel, Clyde Stickler, David Sump, Dan Sword, Mark Ulfig, Erik Wolfe, Cory Yoder and Morgan Young.
Sophomores were Doug Accord, Trenton Beachy, Caleb Coblentz, Jeff Cotherman, Drew Cripe, Derek Doss, Marc Grover, Josh Hile, Lewis Hummel, Josh Keck, Steve Leisure, Mike McClure, Wayne Mertz, Joe McKalips, Don Randolph, Brad Shoup, Scott Snyder, Travis Stewart, Brad Stroud, Robert Sutherland, Nick VanderMolen and Geoff Zentz.
Brad Park’s assistant coaches were Steve Swihart, J.D.. Russell, Craig Frazier, Mike Biller, Chris Minier, Corey Guilfoos, Shan Hartsough and Jim Alber.
Following are brief game summaries for the season:
GOSHEN 34, MEMORIAL 10
Mikel scored two touchdowns, Brandon Schrock and Robert Swank one apiece for the Redskins. Mejia kicked four PATs. The season started off with a bang as Schrock scooped up a Memorial fumble and returned it 17 yards for a TD on the first play of the contest.
GOSHEN 63, DEKALB 13
Mikel scored four TDs, Dan Yoder two, Hile, Park and Andy Yoder each one. Mejia booted nine PATs. Goshen scored on nine of 10 possessions in a 28-minute span.
GOSHEN 14, SB ST. JOE 6
Mikel tallied both TDs and Mejia accounted for both PATs.
NORTHWOOD 31, GOSHEN 14
Hile and Andy Yoder had TDs and Mejia two PATs. NorthWood turned three of Goshen’s four turnovers into scores and ended a 25-game regular season winning streak for the Redskins.
GOSHEN 16, CONCORD 15
Mikel scored a TD and 2-point conversion, Andy Yoder a TD and Dan Yoder a 2-point conversion. Concord led 15-0 at halftime before Goshen rallied. Mikel’s game-winning TD and 2-point conversion came with :37 left to play.
WARSAW 41, GOSHEN 7
Dan Yoder had a TD and Mejia a PAT. Warsaw jumped out to a 27-7 halftime lead as Warsaw’s senior quarterback Greg Seiss passed for 244 yards by intermission. The Tigers put the contest away with their rushing attack in the second half.
GOSHEN 49, NORTHRIDGE 7
Schrock scored three TDs, Mikel two, Hile and Kevin Park both one. Mejia kicked seven PATs. Schrock rushed for 142 yards on just eight carries to lead the GHS offense. Andy Yoder passed for 136 yards with tight end Kevin Park catching four passes for 64.
GOSHEN 20, PLYMOUTH 13
Schrock tallied two TDs, Mikel and Dan Yoder one apiece. The other two points were on a safety. Goshen stormed to a 20-0 lead and needed every point of it as the Rockies scored twice in the fourth period. Goshen had three starters — Mikel, Robert Swank and Mejia — out due to injuries.
GOSHEN 47, WAWASEE 7
Tom Judd, Schrock and Dan Yoder each had two TDs and Nick VanderMolen one. Mejia kicked three PATs and Park had a 2-point conversion. Dan Yoder rushed for 109 yards on 11 carries and Mikel 50 on seven as Goshen recognized 22 players on “Senior Night.”
SECTIONAL
GOSHEN 63, SB LASALLE 6
Dan Yoder had three TDs, Judd and Mikel two apiece, Hile and Park both one. Mejia booted six PATs and Trenton Beachy three.
GOSHEN 42, SB WASHINGTON 3
Judd and Dan Yoder had two TDs apiece, Mikel and Andy Yoder both one. Mejia booted six PATs.
GOSHEN 34, SB CLAY 7
Mikel had two TDs, Dan Yoder one, Mejia three PATs and Schuyler Barkes a safety. The Redskins won their first sectional since 1996 and the sixth in program history.
REGIONAL
GOSHEN 34, EAST NOBLE 7
Dan Yoder scored three TDs, Mikel and Andy Yoder one apiece. Mejia kicked two PATs and Kevin Park had a 2-point conversion.
SEMISTATE
GOSHEN 24, LOWELL 8
Schrock, Andy Yoder and Dan Yoder each scored a TD, Mejia booted three PATs and a field goal.
STATE
CATHEDRAL 24, GOSHEN 21
Mikel scored two TDs, Dan Yoder one and Mejia booted three PATs.
