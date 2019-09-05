GOSHEN — Just as they did last week, the Goshen RedHawks are facing an Elkhart football team, possibly for the final time.
Goshen hosts the Elkhart Memorial Crimson Chargers tonight with a 7 p.m. kickoff at Foreman Field.
Memorial and last week’s opponent, the Elkhart Central Blue Blazers, will be forming one school beginning in the 2020-2021 school year.
The RedHawks are 1-1 and the Chargers 0-2 entering the Northern Lakes Conference game.
“Memorial is a team on the rise. Coach (Scott) Shaw has the kids buying into the program,” Goshen coach Kyle Park said.
Memorial has lost to Central 41-21 and Concord 31-18 to begin the season.
“Memorial has played two very good teams tough,” Park said. “The scores do not look as close as the games were.”
The same thing could be said about the Goshen-Central score.
“Our guys played to the end. The video confirmed it and that is all we can ask of them,” the coach said.
The Chargers are very much a veteran team. All 22 of the expected starters at the beginning of the season had previous starting experience.
“Memorial is an experienced team. A lot of their players are in their second or third years on the varsity. Memorial is a very solid team,” Park said.
Among the veterans is senior quarterback Tyler Lehner, who returns for his third season leading the Memorial offense.
“He (Lehner) can run the ball, but he can also fling it,” Park added. “He can hit receivers on slants. Memorial has so much team speed they can hurt you if you don’t tackle them.”
The Chargers have a pair of experienced running backs in Derrick Woods and Ivan Soeun.
“Both of them are quick and can hurt you. If you don’t execute on defense, you will pay for it,” the coach said. “Execution is something we worked on in practice this week. We did not execute at times last week and made Central look better than they are. Memorial can also look better than they are if we don’t execute.”
Friday will be the 27th meeting in the series with the Chargers holding a 16-11 advantage after last season’s 49-24 win.
REDHAWK DEFENDERS
The Goshen defense played well at times in the Central contest. The Blue Blazers scored on their first two possessions, but the RedHawks rallied to halt Central on the following two. Goshen forced Central to turn the ball over on downs at the G-17 on the third possession and senior defensive back Mason Schrock picked off a Blazer pass in the end zone on the fourth.
Goshen forced a second turnover when junior free safety Liam Deegan had an interception in the end zone.
“The defense played better. Like it was last week, tackling in space is going to be a key for us in this game,” Park said. “Guys don’t go down with arm tackles, so getting a number of players on the ball is also a key.”
Junior linebacker Isaac Sawatzky was the top tackler in the Central game with nine solos and six assists. Deegan had five and four, senior linebacker Bryant Grewe and senior free safety Wesley VanHooser both had five and two, sophomore linebacker Roman Schrock four and three, senior defensive end Kaleb Kilmer three and five, senior linebacker James Troyer three and three and Mason Schrock four tackles. Also, senior free safety Ethan Vallejo had three tackles, senior defensive lineman Tyler Chalk and sophomore free safety Isaiah Park both a tackle and an assist, senior defensive back A.J. Brinson, senior defensive back Derrick Miller, junior defensive lineman Houston Ford and junior linebacker Eddy Flores each a tackle; senior defensive lineman Zach Pena two assists, senior defensive lineman Jose Rosales and senior linebacker Alex Ubaldo both assists.
Kilmer was credited with a tackle for loss and a sack, Sawatzky and Deegan both tackles for loss.
GOSHEN QB
Junior quarterback Colin Turner completed 13 passes for 108 yards against Central.
“Colin took some shots in the Central game and I think he grew up some,” Park said. “He was under some pressure, but he didn’t get happy feet. He stayed in the pocket. If he does that and gets the ball where he is supposed to we will be alright.”
Mason Schrock snared three passes for 34 yards, VanHooser three for 24, sophomore Brayden Hinkle two for 22 and Vallejo two for 19 to lead the RedHawks.
Running the ball was tough against the Blazers. Junior Drew Worthman had 25 rushing yards on nine carries and Grewe 16 on nine.
“Our offensive line took some time to adjust to Central’s speed. Once they did, we settled down,” Park said.
