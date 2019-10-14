GOSHEN [mdash] Anna Marie Moriarty, 74, Goshen, died 4:38 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at The Maples at Waterford Crossing. She was born May 28, 1945, in Goshen, to Frank B. Moriarty and LaVon E. (Rohrer) Moriarty Troup. Surviving are a brother, Peter (Sandra) Troup, New Paris, and her beloved pood…