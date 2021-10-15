GOSHEN — Wawasee made a ferocious comeback and Goshen held on for a 28-25 victory Friday in Northern Lakes Conference football at Foreman Field.
It was the regular-season finale, Senior Night and Homecoming for Goshen.
The RedHawks moved to 4-5 overall and 2-5 in the NLC and took the War-Hawk traveling trophy after beating the visiting Warriors (1-8, 1-6 NLC) in a contest that saw Goshen lead 21-10.
Wawasee was stopped on fourth down-and-goal from the Goshen 8. An incomplete pass followed by off-setting personal fouls gave the RedHawks the ball and the hosts took two knees to seal the victory.
“We haven’t thrown in the towel,” said RedHawks coach Kyle Park. “They keep coming out and want to be good.”
Warriors coach Jon Reutebuch and his coaches pondered having Caleb Clevenger attempt a game-tying field goal. But the decision came to go for it.
“I put it to the kids to see what they wanted to do,” said Reutebuch. “Resoundingly, they wanted to win it right there.”
The Warriors had pulled to within 28-25 on a 48-yard run by Lucas Ringler and a two-point pass from Ringler to Aidan Monds with 7:27 left in the fourth quarter.
Goshen led 28-17 after a 9-yard run by Quinn Bechtel and extra-point kick by Alex Olguin-Castillo at the 9:07 mark of the fourth period.
The scoring drive featured a 14-yard run by Isaiah Park and 12-yard run by Bechtel.
A 97-yard interception return of a Bechtel pass and a Clevenger kick got Wawasse to within 21-17 with 54 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
Goshen led 21-10 at halftime.
Wawasee’s Clevenger kicked a 24-yard field goal with 13 seconds left in the second quarter. The six-play drive featured a 28-yard run by Brandon Kelly before the Goshen defense stiffened.
The RedHawks went up 21-7 when Jake Turner caught a 35-yard TD pass from Bechtel on fourth down-and-6 and Olguin-Castillo tacked on the extra point at the 1:39 mark of the second period. The seven-play march featured a 19-yard run by Park.
A 24-yard TD run by Bechtel and an Olguin-Castillo kick put Goshen ahead 14-7 with 6:42 to go in the second quarter. The 11-play drive included Bechtel passes of 20 yards to Turner and 11 to Brayden Hinkel.
The Warriors pulled to a 7-all tie at 11:53 of the second period on a 14-yard run by Ringler and an extra point by Clevenger. Kelly ripped off runs of 20 and 13 yards and Ringler had a rush of 18 as well as the TD run.
The RedHawks took a 7-0 lead on a 16-yard pass play – Hinkel from Bechtel — and a kick by Olguin-Castillo at 4:16 of the first quarter.
Bechtel (89 yards) and Park (42) led Goshen in rushing. Bechtel completed 13-of-18 passes for 138 yards and one interception. Turner caught four for 75 and Hinkel five for 49.
Ringer (100 yards) and Kelly (89) were top rushers for the Warriors. Ringler connected on 6-of-19 passes for 75 yards and one interception (Thomas Castillo).
The IHSAA postseason begins Friday, Oct. 22. DeKalb visits Wawasee in Class 4A Sectional 19 and South Bend Adams goes to Goshen in Class 5A Sectional 10.
GOSHEN 28, WAWASEE 25
Wawasee 0 10 7 8 — 25
Goshen 7 14 0 7 — 28
Scoring
First Quarter
G — (4:16) Brayden Hinkel 16 pass from Quinn Bechtel; Alex Olguin-Castillo kick.
Second Quarter
W — 11:53) Lucas Ringler 14 run; Caleb Clevenger kick
G — (6:42) Bechtel 24 run; Olguin-Castillo kick.
G — (1:39) Jake Turner 35 pass from Bechtel; Olguin-Castillo kick.
W — (:13) Clevenger 24 field goal.
Third Quarter
W — (;54) Ringler 97 interception return; Clevenger kick.
Fourth Quarter
G — (9:07) Bechtel 9 run; Olguin-Castillo kick.
W — (7:27) Ringler 48 run; Aidan Monds pass from Ringler.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.