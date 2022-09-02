SYRACUSE — Goshen held off a furious Wawasee rally for a 28-18 win Friday in Northern Lakes Conference football on the turf at Warrior Stadium.
The RedHawks (1-2, 1-0 NLC) bested the Warriors (0-3, 0-1 NLC) and hoisted the traveling War-Hawk Trophy.
“It’s awesome for the work these guys put in to come out here and have a win,” Goshen coach Tom Wogomon said. “We’ve got some work to do but Wawasee fought hard.
“There were times when they kept battling back. We gave them opportunities. The nice thing is we had some resolve in the end.”
After Wawasee cut the visitors’ lead to three points, Goshen responded with a 1-yard touchdown run by Quinn Bechtel and Andeyv Ramirez kick for a 28-18 lead with 2:55 left in the contest.
A 65-yard return on the kickoff by Hunter Tinkey took the Warriors to RedHawk 24, only to put the game away on a Wawasee fumble.
The Warriors got within 21-18 on a 28-yard run by Cameron Zimmerman and 2-point run by Jaxon Brown at 11:27 of the fourth quarter.
Goshen took a 21-10 lead into the fourth quarter.
Wawasee cut the gap to that score on an 81-yard run by Zimmerman and 2-point run by Tinkey at 3:33 of the third quarter.
An interception and return by Elliot Frey came one play before a 42-yard TD pass from Bechtel to Noah Alford and boot by Ramirez to put Goshen up 21-2.
A sack by Donovan Blair and Goshen fumble through the end zone resulted in a safety and pulled Wawasee within 14-2 at 8:24 of the third quarter.
“I wish we could end the game at half,” said Wogomon. “We come out each first half and its been shutout football. That’s what we’ve done all three games.”
Goshen led 14-0 at halftime.
After a Wawasee punt, the RedHawks went on a 71-yard scoring drive.
The march featured a 20-yard pass from Bechtel to Frey and 11-yard aerial from Bechtel to Alford.
It was punctuated by a 17-yard TD pass from Bechtel to Alford and 2-point conversion run by Bechtel at 1:35 of the second quarter.
The half ended with the Warriors having the ball deep in Goshen territory. A pass interference penalty gave Wawasee the ball for an untimed down at the RedHawks 40, but Goshen defended a deep Brown pass.
The RedHawks led 6-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Just before the first period ended, Warriors kicker Tim Bolt missed on a 36-yard field goal attempt.
Goshen scored the game’s first points at 6:53 of the first quarter — a 10-yard TD run by Drew Elliot. The extra-point attempt was blocked.
The score came six plays after RedHawks linebacker Blake Wyman pounced on a Wawasee fumble at the Goshen 26.
Elliot (61 yards) and Bechtel (23) were first-half rushing leaders for Goshen. Bechtel completed 6-of-8 passes for 95 yards, including four to Alford for 48 yards.
For the night, Elliot ran for 120 yards and Bechtel 55. He passed for 140.
The Warriors led on the ground in the opening half by Brandon Kelly (39 yards) and Tinkey (19). Brown connected on 7-of-14 passes for 49 yards in the first half and 11-of-16 for 78 for the game. Blair had three receptions for 40 yards.
“We had too many mistakes — too many turnovers, too many penalties, too many big plays on third down,” said Wawasee coach Jon Reutebuch.
Goshen avoided its first 0-3 start since 2014. The Warriors lost for the seventh straight game dating back to Week 6 of 2021.
For the game, Zimmerman rushed for 140 yards.
Next Friday, Mishawaka goes to Goshen and Wawasee visits Plymouth.