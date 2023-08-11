GOSHEN — Just a week away from the start of the 2023 IHSAA football season, the Goshen RedHawks hit the gridiron Friday for a preview into the team’s look for the new season.
Inviting the 2A Bremen Lions to Foreman Field for a scrimmage, the RedHawks got the chance to see their different squads in action.
The varsity squad kicked off the scrimmage with an 18-minute period starting at the 35-yard line. The Lions started with the ball and after eight plays were able to sneak into the endzone. The Goshen secondary kept up with the Bremen receivers, disrupting passes and holding the offense in check.
When it was the RedHawks turn on offense, it only took four plays to charge down the field for a score. Junior quarterback Elliot Frey was impressive, running through the seams for first downs and hitting his receivers without much trouble.
Frey scored on a scamper into the endzone.
“He’s a lot more comfortable now,” Goshen head coach Tom Wogomon said about his returning quarterback. “He’s had now nine months to be ready to play this position and he’s really a lot more confident and a lot more calm.”
Helping the RedHawks out was senior Drew Elliott who made a hard tackle on the Lion’s running back on defense and made a great catch just past midfield, dodging and barreling through defenders down the sideline for a score.
“Drew is just a really good high school football player,” Wogomon said. “He is everything we wanted. We’re going to lean on him a lot.”
The next period consisted of the ball being placed at the opponent’s 10-yard line and were given 10 plays from scrimmage. The RedHawks defense held tight on the first three plays, even securing a sack before the Lions scored on a lob to the right side of the endzone on the fourth play. The home team also secured a fumble before the end of Bremen’s time on offense.
Goshen received the ball next and were given 10 plays as well to score from the 10-yard line. The RedHawks started three-for-three, scoring on a pass to an unguarded receiver and from two running plays. Frey again was on target and navigated good routes for his scores.
The third and final period began with the Lions starting at the RedHawks 35-yard line and getting 12 plays to score. The Goshen secondary was beat once on a throw to the endzone and came close to grabbing two interceptions. The unit grabbed one on the final Lion play.
The RedHawks varsity squad hit the field one more time for a similar sequence. Goshen fumbled once during their offensive sets but scored as well.
After the first three periods, Goshen and Bremen’s reserves hit the gridiron for their chance to run some plays.
Wogomon enjoyed the first chance to take to the field and was happy to meet the one goal he finds most important.
“The thing you hope for when there’s a scrimmage is that first and foremost, everybody walks off the field healthy,” the second-year head coach said. “I thought our guys played pretty well. Our offensive line with one year of experience really shows that they’ve been together long.”
Goshen opens up the 2023 season Friday at Fairfield at 7 p.m.