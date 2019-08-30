GOSHEN — Elkhart Central’s uniforms were blue and white, but it was “Brown” that was the color of the evening.
Senior running back Mark Brownlee dominated the game as the Blue Blazers cruised to a 31-3 high school football win over the Goshen RedHawks Friday night at Foreman Field.
Brownlee carried the ball 30 times for 294 yards and scored three touchdowns on runs of 4, 50 and 1 yards.
“We are not going to face another running back like Brownlee this season,” Goshen coach Kyle Park said.
The 6-0, 215-pounder is a Ball State University recruit.
The Blazers took a quick lead, scoring on their first two possessions for a 14-0 lead after one period. Brownlee first TD came at 9:51 and his second at 7:29. Brownlee scored his third TD with 1:59 left in the opening half.
“I was pleased with the way our kids handled the start of the game. It sort of reminded us of what happened against Central in Week 2 last season,” Park said.
A year ago, Central took an early lead on the way to a 49-0 win over the RedHawks.
“Our kids grew up a little tonight. They showed something,” Park said. “They kept playing and were not looking at the scoreboard.
“Central is a very good team. I like to think were are decent up front with three veterans that have played a lot of downs. That shows how good Central is.”
Goshen rebounded a bit after letting Central score the first two times they had the ball. The RedHawk defense forced the Blazers to turn the ball over on downs in the third possession and senior Mason Schrock intercepted a Central pass in the end zone on the fourth.
“Our kids kept playing on defense and that is a testament to our defensive staff. Our motto is “Burn the Boats” which means we go all in. You have to give the kids a lot of credit.”
Goshen struggled on offense early on and was forced to throw the ball more than they usually do.
“The first eight to 10 minutes of the game were tough. Central was always in our backfield and that makes it hard to run the ball,” Park said. “We dropped some passes early in the game.”
Junior quarterback Colin Turner completed 13-of-38 passes for 117 yards.
“You have to give Colin a lot of credit. He took a licking tonight and as a former quarterback I know how that can go,” Park said. “He wasn’t perfect, but he battled all game long.”
Senior Wesley VanHooser also had an interception for the RedHawks. He also had kick returns of 32 and 45 yards.
Goshen’s score came on a 30-yard field goal by senior Emylio Romo at 7:12 of the second quarter.
Goshen (1-1) begins the Northern Lakes Conference portion of its schedule by hosting Elkhart Memorial next Friday.
