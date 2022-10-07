WARSAW — Goshen ran into a stout Warsaw team Friday in Northern Lakes Conference football at Fisher Field.
The Tigers built a big enough early lead to have a running second-half clock on the way to a 43-7 victory.
Warsaw improved to 6-2 overall and 4-2 in the NLC while Goshen fell to 2-6 and 2-4.
“At the end of the day the numbers thing doesn’t matter if you find heart and come out and play this game fast,” said RedHawks coach Tom Wogomon. “Granted, Warsaw is a good, quality football team.
“I’m disappointed with the lack of passion we played with in the second half. There was a lack of push-back.”
Wogomon did single out senior two-way lineman Yabi Kurtz for his continued tenacity.
“That is a kid who has played his heart out,” said Wogomon. “He’s been dealing with an ankle injury.
“Football is important to Yabi. If he comes out, he’s just out for a couple plays. We need more Yabi Kurtzes playing Goshen football.”
The Tigers beat Goshen for the 15th straight time. The two schools first met on the gridiron in 1922. Goshen leads the all-time series 34-33-2.
With Friday’s triumph on Senior Night, Warsaw has seven straight seasons of six wins or more.
“We were able to accomplish what we wanted get accomplished tonight,” said Tigers coach Bart Curtis. “We played our starters for a half. We found a few kids that we didn’t know could play. That’s exciting.
“It’s important to go out and give maximum effort and we got that.”
Led by junior Reed Zollinger (66), Warsaw gained 259 total yards (215 rushing).
The RedHawks gained 93 yards, including 74 on the ground and 32 through the air by sophomore Elliot Frey.
Playing its reserves, junior A.J. Smith busted loose on a 51-yard touchdown run and sophomore Mason Smythe booted the extra-point kick as Warsaw took a 43-7 lead with 3:47 left in the fourth quarter.
The Tigers took a 36-7 lead into the fourth period.
Goshen got on the scoreboard on a 6-yard run by Frey and kick by freshman Colton Rapp at 2:36 of third quarter.
Warsaw led 36-0 at halftime. There was a running clock in the second half because of the 35-point differential.
The Tigers took over on downs at the Goshen 15 and three plays later a 6-yard run by sophomore Drew Sullivan and Smythe kick gave the Tigers a 36-0 lead at 7:44 of the second period.
One play after a Goshen punt, the Tigers went ahead 29-0 on a 43-yard run by Zollinger and conversion run by Smythe at 10:12 of the second quarter. The kicker picked up a loose ball and beat the defense across the goal line.
Frey rushed for 40 yards, including a 25-yarder, and was 6-of-16 passing for 30 yards and two interceptions for the RedHawks in the opening half. He also had a fumble recovery on defense.
Sullivan started at quarterback for Warsaw. Junior Grady Nolin was at QB for the last series of the first half.
Warsaw converted three Goshen turnovers and was up 21-0 at the end of the first quarter.
After a fumble recovery by junior Corbin Johnston, Zollinger dove in from the 1 and Smythe added the kick to make it 21-0 with :6.3 seconds left in the first quarter.
Following an interception by junior Lucas Ransbottom, the Tigers went up 14-0 thanks to senior Haydin Rodriguez 28-yard run and Smythe kick at 4:59 of the first quarter.
A 66-yard interception return by senior Theo Katris and a kick by Smythe put the Tigers ahead 7-0 at 9:48 of the first quarter.
On Friday in the regular-season finale, Goshen goes to NorthWood and Warsaw visits Northridge.
WARSAW 43, GOSHEN 7
Goshen 0 0 7 0 — 7
Warsaw 21 15 0 7 — 43
Scoring Plays First Quarter
W — (9:48) Theo Katris 66 interception return (Mason Smythe kick)
W — (4:59) Haydin Rodriguez 28 run (Smythe kick)
W — (:6.3) Reed Zollinger 1 run (Smythe kick)
Second Quarter
W — (10:12) Zollinger 43 run (Smythe run)
W — (7:44) Drew Sullivan 6 run (Smythe kick)
Third Quarter
G — (2:36) Elliot Frey (Colton Rapp kick)
Fourth Quarter
W — (3:41) A.J Smith 51 run (Smythe kick)