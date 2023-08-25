NEW CARLISLE — Goshen caused some early grumbles from Cougar fans early, but eventually New Prairie flexed their strength.
Second-year head coach Tom Wogomon led his Goshen RedHawks into battle Friday for a matchup with New Prairie and seemed to turn a corner early.
Goshen received the ball to start the game and methodically paced their way down the field. Making their way to the New Prairie 39-yard line, senior Drew Elliott’s fourth carry went 39-yards up through the middle untouched for the early RedHawks score. Aaron Mounsithiraj’s kick was good, and Goshen led 7-0.
The Cougars answered quickly, throwing over the RedHawk defense for the 31-yard score and tying the game at seven with three minutes remaining in the first quarter.
Elliott and the RedHawks hit the ground running to open the second quarter. On a fourth down and one inside New Prairie territory, Elliott broke free from two defenders for a 25-yard run but Goshen had to settle for the kick. Mounsithiraj’s 33-yard kick went through the uprights, and the RedHawks took a 10-7 lead.
Just two minutes later at the 6:51 mark, Kmiciek got around the corner and dashed up the sideline for the 69-yard score. After Goshen was called for encroachment, the Cougars went for two and were successful, taking their first lead of the game at 15-10.
Both teams continued to use the running lanes to take advantage of the other, but for the first time Friday, Goshen was forced to punt. Kmiciek broke free again on the ensuing Cougar possession, this time shaking off multiple RedHawk defenders as he twisted and turned up the field on a highlight-reel run.
All of a sudden, Goshen trailed 22-10.
Junior quarterback Elliot Frey was tackled hard toward the end of the half, but came off the field on his own power. Freshman backup quarterback Carter Diaz completed his first two passes for 22 yards as the clock melted toward halftime. Diaz and the RedHawks would wind up short in New Prairie territory, keeping the halftime score at 22-10.
The RedHawks held the Cougars off the board to open the second frame, but after Goshen gained a first down on its beginning drive, Diaz fumbled a poor snap, and New Prairie recovered the ball in the Goshen redzone
Moments later, Reed Robinson punched the ball in, and New Prairie’s lead jumped to 29-10.
Diaz and Elliott tried to get the RedHawks back in the game, but the running lanes open to begin the game had been sealed. As the fourth quarter began, the Cougars were just 12-minutes away from taking care of Goshen.
Goshen continued to push forward, but Diaz threw an unusual interception. Pumping his arm forward, a hit from the Cougar linebacker altered the throw, landing in the hands of the New Prairie defensive lineman. Minutes later Elliott recovered a Cougar fumble with 7:42 left on the clock.
Diaz was helped off the field after taking a hard hit and was attended to on the field with a minute left in the game. The active scoreboard early turned still as both teams were held off in the final quarter, resulting in the RedHawks loss.
Goshen (0-2) competed well early and showed signs of progress, but eventually the Cougars talent and depth broke free. The offense showed some learning from last week, and Goshen’s defense stood tall despite two touchdown runs of over 60-yards. The fumbled snap, and those chunk plays doomed Goshen’s efforts.
The RedHawks will look for their first victory of the season when they open up Foreman Field for the first time this season and welcome in Wawasee (0-2). Last year, the RedHawks beat the Warriors 28-18.
PREP FOOTBALL
Goshen (0-2) 7 3 0 0 – 10
New Prairie (1-1) 7 15 7 0 – 29
SCORES:
First Quarter:
G – (7:01) Drew Elliott runs up the middle for a 39-yard score. Aaron Mounsithiraj’s kick is good (G: 7-0)
NP – (3:07) Marshall Kmiecik completes 31-yard pass to Reece Lapcynski (7-7)
Second Quarter:
G – (9:32) Mounsithiraj’s 33-yard field goal is good (G: 10-7)
NP – (6:51) Kmiecik runs for 69-yard touchdown, two-point conversion is good (NP: 15-10)
NP – (3:36) Kmiciek runs for 63-yard touchdown, kick is good (NP: 22-10)
Third Quarter:
NP – (6:16) Reed Robinson runs for seven-yard touchdown, kick is good (NP: 29-10)
Fourth Quarter:
N/A
UNOFFICIAL STATISTICS:
PASSING:
Frey: 3-7, 13yrds
Diaz: 5-11, 56yrds
RUSHING:
Elliott: 12 attempts, 100yrds, 2 TDs
Wagner: 2 attempts, 7yrds
Frey: 4 attempts, 9yrds
Keplinger: 3 attempts, 6yrds
Diaz: 6 attempts, -15yrds
RECEIVING:
Janisse: 3 catches, 25yrds
Hershberger: 2 catches, 22yrds
Wagner: 1 catch, 2yrds
Elliott: 1 catch, 8yrds
Longstreet: 1 catch, 14yrds
TURNOVERS:
Diaz – 2 interceptions
Elliott – 1 fumble recovery