NiTareon Tuggle, a standout wide receiver who’s played his last three seasons at NorthWood High School, announced his collegiate commitment to the University of Georgia Tuesday.
Tuggle recently told the “Michiana Football” Instagram page that he was transferring to IMG Academy in Florida to finish his high school career there.
In his three seasons at NorthWood, Tuggle totaled 78 receptions for 1,417 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns. He also had two rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdowns in his junior year.
Tuggle also played cornerback on defense, wracking up 24 total tackles and an interception in three seasons on that side of the ball. A threat in special teams as well, Tuggle had 214 yards in kickoff returns last year and a touchdown.
For his all-around play last fall, Tuggle was named the 2022 Goshen News Area Football Player of the Year.
Tuggle announced his “top 10” schools list just this past Saturday. Other schools the 6’3”, 190-pound wideout had been considering were Michigan, Michigan State, Colorado, Penn State, Texas A&M, Cincinnati, Florida, Auburn and Oregon.
In an interview with Hayes Fawcett of the website On3, Tuggle said he chose Georgia because, “I have a great relationship with Coach (Bryan McClendon) outside of football and Coach Pryce. They are low on WRs on the depth chart, and I feel like I could come in as a freshman and be an automatic contributor. I just want to compete at the highest level and be developed as much as possible. We all know Georgia is the place to do that.”
Georgia is the two-time defending national champions, beating Alabama for the title in the 2021-22 season and TCU this past year.
Tuggle is a three-star prospect and the 476th-ranked player in the country, according to On3’s recruiting rankings.