GOSHEN — It looks like we could be in store for a repeat performance from last season.
As Goshen (0-2) welcomes in Wawasee (0-2) to begin Northern Lakes Conference play this Friday, both schools have similar must-win outlooks going in to this matchup as they also did before Goshen’s 28-18 win last year.
The RedHawks are coming off a 29-10 loss at New Prairie. Despite holding the Cougars mostly in check, Goshen did allow a couple long scrambles for touchdowns. The injuries to quarterbacks Elliot Frey, and later Carter Diaz, didn’t help the RedHawks who were playing much closer than the score would suggest. Senior running back Drew Elliott was the main act, rushing for over 100 yards, completing 12 tackles and picking up the offense when it needed it.
Wawasee too lost its Week 2 matchup with West Noble. The 20-12 final was indicative of the Warriors failing to take advantage of the Chargers with several opportunities. Senior quarterback Mason Shoemaker was 11-22, compiling 136 yards and two touchdowns while throwing one interception. That wasn’t good enough to turn up a win in a tight contest.
Still itching for the first win, both teams eye Week 3 as their opportunity to capture win No. 1.
FOCUS ON WHAT’S AHEAD
The windshield is always bigger than the rearview mirror, and that should be the mentality for both Goshen and Wawasee this week. No matter what happened last weekend, someone will start conference play 1-0, and someone is going to fall to 0-3 this Friday.
As for what’s in front of them and how to conquer the upcoming challenge, that’s up to RedHawks coach Tom Wogomon and Warriors coach Jon Reutebuch. Here’s some ideas and focal points that both teams may want to highlight.
GOSHEN: SPOTLIGHT SHOEMAKER, TINKEY
Shoemaker and wide receiver Hunter Tinkey is the connection most lethal to the RedHawks’ chances.
The Warriors aren’t afraid to air it out, and despite Shoemaker sporting a 4:5 touchdown-interception ratio this season, Reutebuch won’t be telling his senior signal caller to tone it back. That holds especially true with the speedy 5’11 senior wide receiver Tinkey.
Totaling 404 yards last season, Tinkey is already up to 160 yards with seven receptions in his first two games. His ability to find open space is the difference maker to his production level.
If Goshen can center on them and force Shoemaker to make plays over the top, the RedHawks can be expected to possibly come away with one. The RedHawks forced their first turnover of the season last week but weren’t able to score off it. Another chance to do so here could be the difference maker in a tight game.
GOSHEN: OFFENSIVE FLOW
One of the areas improved upon last week was Goshen’s steady attack. Part of the reason the RedHawks took a 10-7 lead was because they hit the ground running early.
Elliott found the seams early, and while the Cougars defensive line is still working out its kinks, Elliott took all the yardage that was given to him and more. The offense kept the foot on the gas and hurried down the field. If the RedHawks find success like last Friday, the team will need to hammer it home by keeping the Warriors on their toes.
The only thing standing in the way of this offensive rhythm is the unknown quarterback situation. Frey missed the whole second half despite walking off the field on his own power, and Diaz was injured so late in the game that time really wasn’t available to give the freshman the chance to come back in.
No matter who lines up under center, wide receivers Jace Hershberger and Gabe Janisse will also have to help keep the offense balanced especially if the Warriors achieve their first goal.
WAWASEE: DISENGAGE ELLIOTT
There’s no secret that Drew Elliott is the lighter that creates the RedHawks’ offensive spark. Stopping him is assignment number one. Whether that means clogging the running lanes or sitting back and keeping him in front, the Warriors will need to contain Elliott if they hope to earn win number one.
As much as the senior is the offensive workhorse, he’ll seek to ruin gameplans on defense too. Wawasee should be wary of his presence but shouldn’t allow him to disrupt the Warriors offensive scheme. Getting out and running will put the Goshen defense on its heels, including Elliott.
The RedHawks have been prone to allowing large plays this season through two games. If Wawasee presses enough, the Warriors might be able to cash in on one.
WAWASEE: SHARE THE BALL
No, not with the other team, but Wawasee should look to share the ball and use its diverse offense to its advantage. In both games against Tippecanoe Valley and West Noble, the Warriors nearly split pass and rush yards 50/50. Both those games resulted in losses, but this is not a losing strategy.
Shoemaker is an able quarterback to spread the ball with his receivers and running backs. The Goshen pass defense has been fairly efficient this year downfield, but pitches inside and outside alongside throws to the sideline have the opportunity to take advantage of the RedHawks.
If the Goshen defense has a weakness its been giving up too many chunk plays off handoffs and short runs. Hammer that point home and Wawasee could walk out with a win.
Goshen hosts Wawasee for the Northern Lakes Conference opener today at 7 p.m. in Goshen.