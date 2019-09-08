GOSHEN — The Fairfield Falcons don’t play overtime very often, but when they do, they enjoy the extra sessions.
Fairfield defeated Central Noble, 8-0, in overtime Friday night. Dalton Cripe scored on a 10-yard run and Colton Fisher snared a pass from Cory Lantz for a 2-point conversion in the first OT.
The Falcons have only been in three overtimes games since the 1994 season, including the Central Noble game. Fairfield has won them all.
Prior to Friday evening, the Falcons were last in an overtime game on Oct. 10, 2014, when Fairfield posted a 42-35 win over the Lakeland Lakers. The only other OT contest was a 21-14 victory over Central Noble on Oct. 1, 1999.
Friday's OT game was an evenly balanced one. The Falcons gained a total of 168 yards on offense compared to 167 for Central Noble. Fairfield ran 40 offensive plays and Central Noble 58.
A couple of differences were three lost fumbles by Central Noble and 75 yards in penalties. The Falcons didn’t turn the ball over and were not assessed any penalties.
The shutout was the first for the Falcons since a 19-0 win over Goshen on Aug. 18. 2017.
MINUTEMEN
Concord can look at Friday’s 24-14 football victory against NorthWood and see a tale of two halves, particularly on offense.
The Minutemen trailed the Panthers 7-0 at halftime at rainy Jake Field. At that point, Concord had amassed 54 yards on the ground and 45 through the air on 25 plays with six first downs. Two interceptions and a fumble recovery helped the Minutemen stay in it.
By the end of the night, the victors had 154 rushing yards and 235 passing yards for a 389 total on 58 plays with 18 first downs.
“That first half we stunk it up,” Concord coach Craig Koehler said. “We were awful. We were able to protect a little bit, I think (in the second half).”
Not that NorthWood was not presenting big challenges for the Minutemen.
“That’s a good team,” Koehler said. “They’re going to win plenty of games. Their kids are physical. They’re tough.”
Koehler gave credit for the defensive scheme of the Black Crunch.
“(NorthWood assistant) Dave Wilson does a tremendous job with their front six and some of the stuff they do,” Koehler said. “We knew we would probably struggle early to run the ball.
“We hoped the game would settle in and we’d figure out how to block some things.”
NorthWood head coach Nate Andrews expressed pride of his team’s effort while also recognizing what Concord achieved.
“We were pretty physical,” Andrews said. “We ran the ball pretty well (finishing with 285 yards on 46 rushes).
“(Concord) just kept making plays in incredibly crucial times. We certainly turned it over too many times (five) to give ourselves a chance.”
Spencer Arnold led the Minutemen defense with 19 total tackles. Carter Neveraski, Will Stringer and Jen’Dariun Greer had seven apiece.
NorthWood defenders were led by Eddie Hildebrant and Jason Borkholder with eight total tackles apiece.
REDHAWK DEFENSE
Derrick Miller recorded eight solo tackles, James Troyer seven tackles and one assist, Mason Schrock six and one, Roman Schrock five and four and Isaac Sawatzky five and two to lead the Goshen defense in the Elkhart Memorial loss. Also, Wesley VanHooser added three and three, Duncan Green and Kaleb Kilmer both one and four, Bryant Grewe one and three, Zach Swallow one and two, Tyler Chalk, Liam Deegan and Cam Kercher each a tackle and Jose Rosales an assist.
Green, Roman Schrock, Sawatzky and Troyer were credited with tackles for loss. Green had a sack and Mason Schrock a pass breakup.
LAKELAND
Nathan Grossman scored on runs of 53 and 3 yards as the Lakeland Lakers notched a 20-6 win over the Prairie Heights Panthers. Tristin Ritchie chipped in with a 3-yard rushing touchdown.
Lakeland ran for 301 of its 335 yards of total offense. Colton Isaacs gained 109 yards on 18 carries, Grossman 96 on 11 and Camryn Holbrook 77 on 21.
Commented
