GOSHEN — One of the best high school football games in the local area Friday night will be taking place at Fairfield High School.
The Falcons (3-1) host the West Noble Chargers (4-0) in a battle of two programs that aren’t that far apart from each other on U.S. 33.
Both teams are members of the Northeast Corner Conference and are in the Big Division for football. This will be the first league game for the Falcons and the second for the Chargers. West Noble defeated Angola 42-27 last Friday.
“West Noble is very good. The Chargers play fast, physical, and they block and tackle extremely well,” second-year Fairfield coach Matt Thacker said. “(West Noble) coach (Monte) Mawhorter as always has done a fantastic job and they are on a roll.”
Fairfield opened the season with a 20-14 loss to Goshen, followed by wins over Osceola Grace 22-18, Central Noble 8-0 in overtime and Fremont 21-6.
“We have done a good job of keeping our composure in games and taking it one play at a time,” said Thacker about the three-game win streak. “There has been some success, but we still have a long way to go.”
Besides Angola, West Noble has defeated Central Noble 19-7, Wawasee 21-6 and Eastside 38-19.
Thacker shared the keys to the West Noble game for the Falcons.
“We need to play physical. We need to play disciplined. We need to play for one another,” the coach said.
The Chargers were a 51-6 winner last season. West Noble has won three straight in the series since a 41-18 win by Fairfield in 2015.
The Falcons had a slim 19-18 edge in recent meetings in the series with West Noble.
NORTHRIDGE AT WARSAW
Both squads are 3-1 overall, 1-1 in the Northern Lakes Conference.
The Northridge Raiders are coming off a 35-17 league loss at Plymouth while the Warsaw Tigers won 38-35 in a conference contest at Elkhart Memorial.
Northridge has outscored the Tigers over the first four weeks 129-110. The Raiders have allowed 85 points compared to 91 for Warsaw.
Bart Curtis is in his second season coaching the Tigers. He had previous coaching stops at Maconaquah, New Prairie and Mishawaka.
“Warsaw is another outstanding NLC football team,” Northridge coach Tom Wogomon said. “They are confident and disciplined in running their option. It is so impressive to watch their offense operate on video. Their lineman move off the ball so quickly and their QB knows how to read the defense.”
The Plymouth loss was the first of the season for the Raiders.
“It’s always a tough weekend after a loss. But what I like about this group is they showed up on Monday to work,” Wogomon said. “We are going to need an outstanding team effort this Friday. We are going to have be a disciplined assignment defense. Because if we miss a bit they will make us pay for the mistake. Defensively Warsaw flies to football and they are athletic and quick.”
The Tigers defeated Northridge 37-14 a year ago. Warsaw holds a 23-9 advantage in recent meetings with the Raiders.
WAWASEE AT NORTHWOOD
The Wawasee Warriors (1-3 overall, 0-2 in the NLC) are coming off a 43-7 loss to Concord last week while the NorthWood Panthers (2-2, 1-1) defeated the Goshen RedHawks 55-7.
The Warriors defeated Lakeland 28-14 in Week 1 before losing to West Noble 21-7 and Northridge 27-0 in addition to Concord.
“Wawasee has a lot of pieces… it’s seems that they haven’t found a way to put it together yet. They are very capable of being a good team in this league. Defensively we’ve played really well for much of the season,” NorthWood coach Nate Andrews said.
NorthWood snapped a two-game losing streak last Friday.
“Our consistency late in games and within the red zone are areas that we’re working on,” the coach said. “Our kicking game has shown progress and an area that must continue to improve. Offensively, we are starting to develop our identity. As a whole the focus remains on the little things as we work to maximize our potential.”
NorthWood was a 57-13 winner over the Warriors a year ago.
The Panthers have won four straight in the series since a 27-21 Win by Warriors in 2014. NorthWood has won 28 of the last 38 meetings in the series.
