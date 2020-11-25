GOSHEN — Cory Lantz wasn’t a quarterback when he started playing high school football. By the time his career finished at Fairfield, he was one of the best all-around quarterbacks in the area.
Lantz was a critical part in leading the Falcons to their first undefeated regular season since 2008 this past fall. For that, he has been named the 2020 Goshen News Football Player of the Year.
Playing quarterback in a triple-option offense, Lantz finished the season with 885 rushing yards and 21 rushing touchdowns. While he wasn’t asked to throw it a lot, he still had 439 yards passing and 10 touchdowns on only 52 attempts. He also played free safety for Fairfield, recording seven tackles.
He scored 140 total points this year (21 rush touchdowns and seven two-point conversions) and was involved in 66% of the touchdowns the Falcons scored, whether it be by rushing or passing.
In a year when many teams had multiple games canceled due to COVID-19, Lantz and Fairfield played 10 of its 11 scheduled games. They went 9-1 overall, losing in the 2A Sectional 35 semifinals to Fort Wayne Bishop Luers — who’s playing for a state championship this weekend.
“We didn’t know if we were going to have a season or not, and every game, we didn’t take it for granted,” Lantz said. “So, I’m just very happy we got to have a full season.”
BECOMING A QUARTERBACK
During his freshman year at Fairfield, Lantz played wide receiver. Following the season, though, then-coach Bob Miller was let go. Matt Thacker was hired for the position, and with it came a brand-new offense.
Thacker implemented a triple-option offense, which is run-heavy. With a lot of roster turnover from the 2017 season, the new coach put Lantz in as the starting quarterback.
“I really didn’t have much choice,” said Lantz on playing QB. “That was a completely new thing for me, and I just took on the adversity head-on and I learned to love quarterback.”
Lantz’s sophomore year didn’t go well. The young and inexperienced Falcons went 0-9 and weren’t close in any games they played. They were outscored 493-27 across those games and even had to cancel a game due to too many injured players.
Determined to improve from that season, Lantz said he watched as much film as he could of teams that ran the offensive style Thacker was running.
“Watching Navy, I studied them for hours just to watch their quarterbacks and see how they do it,” Lantz said. Navy has run a triple-option offense for decades.
The summer before the 2019 season, Lantz and his Fairfield teammates went to a triple-option football camp hosted by Manchester University. The junior credited that camp for also helping him, and it paid off during the ensuing season. After going winless in 2018, Fairfield won six games — including two sectional contests — and played for a sectional championship.
Unfortunately for Lantz, he was sidelined in the title game against Eastside due to an ankle injury suffered in the sectional semifinal the week prior. Not only did Lantz miss the game, but he was out the first eight weeks of offseason workouts while rehabbing the injury.
“We lost the sectional championship, and that really took a toll on us,” Lantz said. “I wasn’t able to play in the sectional championship game, and that really sucked for me, personally.”
BREAKING THROUGH IN 2020
After tasting some success in 2019, Lantz and his teammates were ready for what 2020 was going to bring them.
“We were just ready to get back at it,” Lantz said. “We knew we had the players, we had the coaches, we had a great staff and we knew we had the capability to win. We just wanted to come back better than last year.”
What also helped was it being Lantz’s third year in the offense. As he played more and more reps, the position became easier for the senior.
“At first, it was so fast,” Lantz said. “Over time, it really slowed down for me.”
Fairfield won its first four games, albeit against perceived inferior competition. They were 4-0 and leading the Northeast Corner Conference Big Division heading into a big-time showdown with Angola.
Lantz and the Falcons rose to the occasion, going on the road and knocking off the Hornets, 29-17. The quarterback had 114 yards rushing and a touchdown in the victory that showed the area Fairfield was no longer going to be basement dwellers in the conference.
“I definitely would say our Angola game was our big ‘proving point’ for us,” Lantz said. “I wouldn’t say we had easy games, but we didn’t have the best competition our first couple of games. Angola was a big game for us and we came out very strong. We beat them by quite a bit and it proved to ourselves that we can be great.”
Fairfield beat Garrett and Lakeland in the next two weeks to win the Big Division for the first time since 2015. They then defeated Churubusco in the final game to end the regular season unbeaten at 8-0. Lantz rushed for 153 yards and three touchdowns against the Eagles to cap off the perfect regular season.
After beating Central Noble to start sectional play, the Falcons’ dream season came to an end in the sectional semifinals against Bishop Luers.
SEASON TO REMEMBER
Lantz even acknowledged that the success he and his teammates found in 2020 was something he wouldn’t have believed after the 2018 season.
“I definitely would not have, especially from our sophomore year season,” Lantz said. “Just all of the hard work that the team has put in paid off.”
Lantz is unsure if he’s going to play football in college. The nature of the position he played lends him to becoming either a running back or defensive back at the next level. While his football future is uncertain, his past is full of happy memories spent with his teammates and coaches.
“They’ve come to be some of my best friends; we all were a big family and I just miss seeing them every day,” Lantz said.
Being able to find the success he found in his senior year meant a little more to Lantz as well.
“It meant a lot, especially winning the conference this year,” Lantz said. “That was our first goal: win conference. And, we did that. That was just a great accomplishment. I really didn’t think we’d ever make it that far.”
