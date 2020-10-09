GOSHEN – Cory Lantz has handled Northeast Corner Conference competition as well as any player in the league this year. It doesn't matter what uniform the other team is wearing, either.
On Friday, the senior quarterback accounted for three scores and led Fairfield to a 42-0 win over Lakeland, giving his team its first outright conference title since 2015.
Lantz accounted for more than 100 yards of total offense, including 71 yards and two touchdowns through the air.
“(Lakeland) was willing to take away everything – I think they had the whole town of LaGrange in the box – and say 'we don't think Cory Lantz can beat us with his arm,'” Fairfield coach Matt Thacker said. “As an option quarterback, you don't get a ton of chances to make plays through the air, but he has four or five touchdown passes the last two weeks because he can make teams pay for selling out against the run.”
Lantz' first score came on a 30-yard heave to 6-foot-4 junior receiver Braedon Helms, who high-pointed the ball over the top of a Laker defender in the front corner of the end zone on the Falcons' first drive. The senior signal caller showed off his arm again in the second quarter, lobbing a touch pass to senior Dalton Cripe from 16 yards out after Cripe snuck behind Lakeland's defense after a play fake from Lantz.
The score gave the Falcons a 22-0 lead.
Lakeland's Colton Isaacs threw for 162 yards in the matchup on 17-of-33 completions, but tossed three interceptions to the Fairfield defense, including one inside the Falcons' 10-yard line. The Lakers were a pass-happy bunch from start to finish Friday night, and found success early on.
Isaacs completed six of his first 10 throws, with all but one going for more than 10 yards. But twice in the first half a ball bounced off his receivers' hands and into the arms of a Fairfield defender as the Falcons adjusted to the Lakers' game plan.
“Our defense did a great job of being aggressive underneath,” Thacker said. “They didn't give (Lakeland's) receivers much room and took away the underneath routes.”
Fairfield's aggressiveness paid off in the third quarter when defensive back Quinn Kitson picked off Isaacs on Lakeland's first possession of the second half and returned it 63 yards for a score.
The historic win comes just two seasons after Fairfield could barely field a team. The Falcons had to cancel a game during Thacker's first season as head coach due to a lack of numbers. Many players on this year's championship team were a part of that squad.
“I wouldn't wish that experience on my worst enemy,” said Thacker, "but I am glad we went through it. We had a choice that year of playing a JV schedule, and we opted not to because we knew if we wanted to become a championship team, we needed to get through all of those (varsity) teams. There was a lot of character building, and a lot of soul searching. It was something we all had to go through.
“Now, Fairfield is a football school.”
Thacker was confident after the win that his team could continue its strong play into the coming weeks, including the postseason. His team knows how to play good, sound ball, but he stressed the importance of taking care of business off the field as well, especially in the year 2020.
“Our next practice, let alone our next game, is not a given,” he said. “We need to pray that everyone stays healthy and follow all the safety protocols, because if you get quarantined at this time of year your season is over.”
The Falcons (7-0) are back on the road Friday, visiting Churubusco.
FAIRFIELD 42, LAKELAND 0
Lakeland: 0; 0; 0; 0 – 0
Fairfield: 14; 8; 13; 7 – 42
First Quarter:
(7:02) Braedon Helms 30 yard pass from Cary Lantz (2pt attempt no good)
(2:15) Lantz 3-yard run (Dalton Cripe pass from Lantz for 2 pts)
Second Quarter:
(9:52) Cripe 16 yard pass from Lantz (Lantz run for 2 pts)
Third Quarter:
(11:48) Brock Short kickoff return (2 pt attempt no good)
(5:09) Quinn Kitson interception return (Mike Stout kick)
Fourth Quarter:
(9:59) Kitson 18-yard run (Stout kick)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.